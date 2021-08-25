The DCE for Bongo says the water residents in the Bongo district drink, is responsible for teenage pregnancy in Bongo

Peter Ayinsiba said it makes the male residents sexually active

The DCE said it has led to an increase in teenage pregnancy

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Bongo District in the Upper East region has revealed that the water residents of the Bongo district drink, is responsible for teenage pregnancy in Bongo.

The DCE, Peter Ayinsiba, said the water he together with other male residents in Bongo drink, makes them sexually active and women highly potent.

This according to him, has led to a rise in sexual activities, which also has led to an upsurge in teenage pregnancy in the district.

In a report filed by Starrnews, Ayinsiba said although there is no scientific research backing the claim that the water they drink stimulates sexual activity, a female nurse confirmed to him that it is true.

This according to him, made him believe what he had always thought was the cause.

“I don’t know the science of it, but a female nurse told me that it’s true. That the water we drink makes us highly potent and makes us the men sexually active. I don’t know the science of it but that is what somebody told me and I am tempted to believe in it,” Ayinsiba said.

The DCE however pleaded with the residents of the district to exercise restraint in their sexual activities and not take advantage of the situation to engage in sexual misbehavior.

“We are not the only sexually active people in this region- let us restrain ourselves,” he pleaded.

