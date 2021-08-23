Avram Ben Moshe has called on the government to create jobs for the youth

According to him, that is better than building a National Cathedral worth $200 million

He made this known at a press conference to announce a date for another demonstration in Takoradi

The Leader of the Common Sense Family, Avram Ben Moshe, has called on the government to create jobs for the youth.

According to him, that will be more beneficial than building a National Cathedral worth $200 million.

Amongst other things that were said, he stated the fact that Ghanaian youth were not lazy and would thrive if given the opportunity and jobs to do.

Speaking at the press conference, he said when the youth finally graduate from the various tertiary institutions with their degrees, the guys are left with no other choice but to go into the business of Okada and taxis and Ubers.

The ladies, on the other hand, he said engage in makeup or become serial entrepreneurs.

He also added that government should stop the construction of the 111 hospitals and use the money to complete the ones under construction and also to equip the facilities.

The FixTheCountry group has however announced an upcoming demonstration slated for September 21, 2021, at Takoradi in the Western Region.

At a press conference held on August 23, 2021, the conveners stated that they want one million signatories in order to present to the government to change the constitution.

Ghanaians have reacted to the comments during the press conference.

Yardy Flinqz believes Avram is saying something better.

Ears that refuse to listen accompanies the head when it is cut off. Well said, Avraham Ben Moshe.

Mary Agbettor completely agreed with him.

completely agree with you. obsessed with church-building than the welfare of the non working youth. God does not reside in a building but the heart of man.

Austin Aziz says Avram is making sense.

I think this man is making sense.

Nana Raymond said the youth is awakened.

The youth is Awakened

FixTheCountry demonstration

Hundreds of disgruntled Ghanaians joined the FixTheCountry protest on August 4, to demand accountability, good governance, and better living conditions from the ruling government.

The FixTheCountry campaign, which began in May, has garnered massive attention and support since Ghanaian youth took to social media to highlight inadequacies in the country.

Although the government responded to the aggrieved youth by outlining initiatives it has implemented, including the Nation Builders’ Corp (NABCO), National Youth Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan (NEIP) to build the human capital in the country, many still think the government has failed to deliver.

As such, Ghanaian youth demonstrated on August 4, 2021, to demand better living conditions from the Nana Akufo-Addo-led government.

The youth protested as the nation marked Founder's Day on August 4.

YEN.com.gh sighted videos of the campaigners converging at 'Obra Spot' at Kwame Nkrumah Circle to begin the protest.

Source: Yen News