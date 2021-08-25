The video shows some people pounding fufu on the walkway of a section of the newly constructed Pokuase Interchange

There was also a woman behind a table with her food arranged on the table

The video of the Pokuase Interchange turned into a fufu chop bar has gone viral

A video of some people using a section of the pavement of the newly commissioned Four Tier Pokuase Interchange as an eatery has emerged on social media.

The video making the rounds on social media shows a man pounding fufu on the pavement by the roadside and a woman standing behind a table with cooked food arranged on a table.

It appears the section of that road is currently not in use as some pedestrians can be seen walking on the road, with the pavement being used an eatery (chop bar).

Pavement of newly constructed Pokuase Interchange turned to 'fufu' chop bar in video. Image: crabbimedia

Source: Twitter

The Pokuase Interchange was commissioned barely two months ago and some traders have already converted the walkways into mini-shops and chop bars.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The video of people pounding 'fufu' on the footpath of the newly constructed interchange has gone viral, garnering the reactions and comments of Ghanaians.

Watch the video below:

Social media comments

@Sam_Hassann said:

''Some poor woman trying to survive about to lose her job. I don’t want her there, I want the system to work but can it work for people like these to have means of survival than doing unexpected things like this to eat?''

@Henquartey indicated:

''Charley upon all the pressure we are putting on the government to fix things and put things right look at what people are doing...how will they even take us seriousSmiling face with open mouth and cold sweat.''

Akwasi Aning commented

''Eiii ... this be chop bar ooo, see people relaxing and eating. I believe one requested for more soup mpo. Face with tears of joy.''

Benjamin Kesse said:

''Funny but sad chale. All it takes for us to start typing RIP is for one driver to lose control over the steering wheel. How do you sit here n eat so comfortably when cars are speeding by you every second.''

Commissioning the Pokuase Interchange

President Akufo-Addo commissioned the Four Tier Pokuase Interchange on Friday, July 9, 2021, which is the first of its kind in Ghana and West Africa and the second of its kind in Africa.

The interchange is expected to solve, once and for all, the nightmare endured for several decades by commuters within and outside of the vicinity of Pokuase.

The Pokuase Interchange also involved the construction of the 6.5-kilometre Awoshie to Pokuase road - an interchange at the intersection of ACP junction to Awoshie to Nsawam road; two (2) footbridges; the widening of the Nsawam road by some two (2) kilometres; drainage works; the provision of streetlights; and the construction of twelve (12) kilometres of town roads.

Man cooks on moving taxi

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that, a video of a young man cooking on top of a moving taxi has emerged, gaining massive traction and commentaries on social media.

In the viral clip sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young man could be seen sitting on the moving vehicle, with a coal pot, a cooking device consisting of an iron grid, and an iron pot also referred to as ''dadesen''.

The young man's identity, including his name, and where the incident happened, is yet to be known, but his video is making the rounds on social media.

Source: Yen.com.gh