A video of an African-American lady complaining about the salaries of workers in Ghana has generated a buzz on social media

In the video on X, Abena said she did not understand why the average person in the country worked longer but was paid less

The trending video sparked conversations among netizens on X about the conditions of service for workers in Ghana

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

An African-American woman with roots in Ghana has taken to social media to express her concerns over the working conditions for many in the country.

According to the young lady, identified as Abena on her handles, most companies in Ghana were exploiting and underpaying their staff.

An African-American lady expresses concern over the salaries of workers in Ghana. Photo credit: @abenapokua13/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In a video circulating on social media, the African-American lady said she could not fathom why an average worker in Ghana would work for more than eight hours and be paid inadequately.

Abena, whose parents are said to be Ghanaian, explained that many locals she had interacted with earned between GH¢600 and GH¢1,500.

She suggested that this was woefully inadequate and a rip-off, considering the number of hours they worked.

"Ghanaians are literally the most overworked and underpaid in the whole world. Like, it just truly baffles me that Ghanaians, like the locals in Ghana who have a job, work long hours a day, sometimes over eight hours a day, and they get paid monthly. That's crazy and then to top it off, the monthly pay is like GH¢600, maybe GH¢1,000, maybe GH¢1,200 to GH¢1,500 cedis, if you are like, if you have a good job," she said.

"What just even blows my mind more is that people take dollars in Ghana. So you are literally basing the Ghana economy on US dollars, which absolutely makes no sense because, in the US, most people get paid weekly or biweekly. Very few people get paid monthly. So, for you to be charging dollars in Ghana is absolutely absurd," Abena added.

African-American lady's assertions spark debates online

The African-American lady's assertions sparked debate among netizens who chanced on the video on X.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of these reactions.

@_nursingguy wrote:

"It's great to want better pay and conditions in Ghana, but let's not paint foreign lands as perfect. Sometimes, we only see the shiny parts of life abroad, ignoring the real struggles there. Idealizing other countries can make us overlook our own strengths like community and culture. We should push for change at home, seeing both the good and the bad, here and there, to truly grow."

@Naaameen also wrote:

"The Youth Are Not Complaining What’s Her Problem."

@DontoRazz replied:

"Who told you the youth are not complaining? Since when did you start talking for the youth?"

@BuabengAkoto said:

"The system is designed to work hard, less pay. Na only God knows how we dey survive in this country called Ghana."

African-American woman falls in love with Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an African-American woman expressed her admiration and love for Ghana and its people.

The lady, who said that she had recently visited the country for the first time, said Ghana had changed her perceptions of Africa.

She also said the West African country brought her peace and happiness that she had not experienced in the US for a long time.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh