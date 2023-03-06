A pretty lady called Miss Tess caused an online stir when she shared how she left Ghana twenty years ago and now runs the most popular African restaurant in Hong Kong

She explained that when she first arrived in Hong Kong, she found it difficult to get a job, so she decided to set up a food business

She encouraged Ghanaians and Africans travelling to Hong Kong to visit her restaurant if they yearned for their local foods

A Ghanaian lady called Tess impressed many when she shared how she established Hong Kong's most famous African restaurant, Ghana Locals. The businesswoman shared the story with the YouTube channel African Tigress.

A Ghanaian lady runs the most popular African restaurant in Hong Kong. Photo credit: African Tigress

She explained that she left Ghana for Hong Kong twenty years ago but found it difficult to get a job with her office administrative background, so she decided to put her passion for cooking to good use by setting up a food business.

Miss Tess talks about how she started her restaurant

Miss Tess added that she began by cooking for friends and family. They praised her food and cooking skills, encouraging her to expand and make money from the business. According to Miss Tess, the restaurant is five years old and has become the most popular African restaurant in the country.

Watch the video below.

Netizens react to Miss Tess' story

Several netizens were impressed by what Miss Tess has accomplished and took to the post's comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

Mark Ntiri said:

Ghanaians were some of the earliest Africans to sojourn into the west, open African markets, restaurants etc.

ASKARI commented:

If I'm ever in Hong Kong, Tess, I'll stop by and stuff from you

Edward Ansah remarked:

My Ghanaian sister, you have done well in taking Ghana to the highest .

Sherry shazala added:

Very interesting, congrats Ghana queen, keep shinning ❤ Africa to the world.

