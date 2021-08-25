Van Vicker has expressed anger about a viral video of a woman seen selling food at the Pokuase Interchange

In a post on Instagram, he stated that the country can't develop with a mindset like that

Vicker called on everyone to do their bit to help change the fortunes of Ghana

Actor Van Vicker has shared his opinion on the viral video that showed a man pounding 'fufu' on the Pokuase interchange pavement by the roadside and a woman standing behind a table with food arranged on it.

In a post on Instagram, he questioned how the nation can develop with the mindset that led to people setting up an eatery at an interchange meant for vehicles.

Pokuase Interchange chop bar; Van Vicker blasts owner over lawlessness.

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh earlier reported about the emergence of the video that showed some people are using a section of the pavement of the newly commissioned Four Tier Pokuase Interchange as an eatery

The Pokuase interchange was commissioned barely two months ago and some traders have already converted the walkways into mini-shops and chop bars.

How can one get up and mount a chop bar on a major interchange road, a newly constructed one for that matter. How do we progress as a people? So it is #letsfixthecountry (together) NOT ENTIRELY (the gov't should) #fixthecountry, reads the caption of Vicker's post.

Read his post below.

Reactions to Van Vicker's post

sianmafiamba2019 said

"Let's hold hands and create a better world.Lifting up broken people.Conforting the broken hearted"

amanda__ot added

"And people will go there and buy! An accident can even happen and they will be victims"

jet_33 posed a question

"Wat are the checks or rules on these project, it's the duty of the gov't to combat. The gov't are the executive, legislative, and the judiciary arms. "

mqotathami shared a suggestion

"... this is what's called misdirection - magician use this trick a lot... you're a very good actor, but it's your looks that's pulled all us here... so when you ask important questions such you've done on this post, juxtaposed against your handsome self, what responses do you expect...Seriously though, keep calling out these short comings we need to put in check. Celebrities like your good self have a lot of cache and soft power USE IT. "

realfelibaffoe supports Vicker's opinion

"You are making a very good point dear .How on earth can a reasonable person mount up a chop bar under an interchange..A highway for that matter o...I tire for some people"

