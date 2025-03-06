Ghanaian rapper Oseikrom Sikanii has opened up about the frenzy online after a video of him hustling his dad for money popped up

The flashy rapper shared his thoughts after a fan ridiculed him online for running to his rich father

Oseikrom Sikanii's message to his detractors has garnered mixed reactions from netizens online

A video of Ghanaian rapper Oseikrom Sikanii hustling his father for money has popped up online.

In the video, the rapper was captured tailing his father as the latter made his way to his car.

Oseikrom Sikanii often loves to talk about his upbringing and family. Contrary to the typical rags-to-riches stories of rappers, Oseikrom Sikanii grew up rich.

His father, nicknamed Sika Gari or Show Show is reportedly a rich mogul in Kumasi. Speaking to Abeiku Santana in an interview last year, Oseikrom Sikanii established that his parents owned drop tops and afforded him an affluent lifestyle.

Despite his background, many perceive the rapper is living a fake flashy lifestyle through showbiz.

In a recent video, the musician weighed in on the frenzy stoked by the video of him taking money from his father.

The Twatis hitmaker explained that he couldn't blame his detractors because many who tagged the video as an embarrassment hadn't experienced what it felt like to be from a rich home.

Oseikrom Sikanii argued that he was young and saw no problem in enjoying his father's wealth despite having his own money.

He maintained that he would be returning the favour to his father many years to come when his father becomes much older.

His reply to the detractors ridiculing him garnered mixed reactions on social media.

Ghanains react to Oseikrom Sikanii's message

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Oseikrom Sikanii's message to his detractors.

Nanakellyjunior said:

"I'm married but still mum And still give me money so? What is wrong about the father giving him money."

GangstaWitGod_24 wrote:

"Oseikrom forget them 😂😜taking money from ur parents at a young age is sweet like a girl collecting money from her loved boyfriend 🥰😂😜."

Single life🍀 remarked:

"Taking money from your own dad isn’t bad ❤️Ghanafo) de3 nkwasia keka saa."

Asaase_yaa noted:

"My mom still feeds me. if your parents don't have the means doesn't mean it is wrong. responsible parents would still want to be doing that. because they know you will do it when they are bedridden."

Youngboy shared:

"That is the best reply, sometimes we ahiafo) 3mba dey ka nkwasiasem."

Mabulous Cantona added:

"Big feeling I swear I dey Turkey but when go to Ghana still my father gives me chop money 😁."

