Is Musk's political career descending to Earth?

Is Elon Musk's stunning position at the heart of the Trump presidency winding down? The White House is dismissing reports that he's backing away. Photo: Robin LEGRAND / AFP

Source: AFP

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Elon Musk's rise as President Donald Trump's all-powerful wingman was as rapid and unstoppable as one of his SpaceX rockets. But reports Wednesday are fueling speculation that the billionaire's political career may be coming back to Earth.

Politico and ABC News quoted unnamed sources saying Musk could step away from an unprecedented role in which he is spearheading brutal cuts to US government services and has emerged only second to Trump as the face of the administration.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt called Politico's report "garbage." Another spokesman, Harrison Fields, said Politico is a "tabloid paper that would rather run fake news for clicks than real reporting."

However, there has been speculation from day one over how long Musk can maintain his extraordinary position, one that has seen him get so close to Trump that critics dub him the "co-president."

For two months, the world's richest person has overseen an ideologically driven crusade by the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE. While DOGE aims ostensibly to save money, Musk has triggered widespread alarm by crippling US foreign aid programs and scientific research almost overnight.

And his prominence inside the White House has reportedly created friction in Trump's inner circle.

Not only was the South Africa-born tech mogul given a leading voice at a much-publicized cabinet meeting -- despite having no official cabinet position -- but he regularly appears with Trump in the Oval Office and flies with the president on weekends to his Florida golf resort.

Trump hinted at a gradual break-up this week, telling reporters that "at some point Elon's going to want to go back to his company."

"He wants to. I'd keep him as long as I could keep him," Trump said.

Musk loses 'referendum'

The reports of tension inside the White House have been growing gradually, as have questions over how long Trump -- not known for liking to share the limelight -- could put up with such an out-sized personality.

But Trump officials may want to give the Tesla, SpaceX and X magnate a harder push after his resounding flop in trying to tilt an important election in the American heartland.

Tuesday's contest to fill a vacant seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court quickly took on national implications after Trump and especially Musk threw their weight behind the conservative candidate, Brad Schimel.

Reprising his successful 2024 campaign tactics for Trump, Musk doled out cash to voters to drum up publicity and turnout for Schimel. In all, he poured some $20 million into Wisconsin's race and campaigned in the state over the weekend.

Yet all for nothing: the Democrats' favored candidate, Susan Crawford, won handily.

There was more bad news for Musk on Wednesday when his beloved Tesla posted a 13 percent drop in worldwide first quarter results -- a slump that follows steadily declining share prices for the once stellar brand.

There's a purely bureaucratic reason Musk may have to leave the White House and his DOGE role -- his current legal status as a "special government employee" is theoretically set to expire by early June.

But analysts say the entrepreneur's political future may be decided on another level.

Andrew Koneschusky, a political communications expert and former press secretary to Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, called the Wisconsin vote a "referendum" on Musk.

"Watch closely for whether vulnerable Republicans begin to distance themselves from him in the weeks and months ahead."

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: AFP