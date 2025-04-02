New Black Stars defensive midfielder Lawrence Agyekum has won the top award for the month of March

The Ghana international has been voted the best player at Cercle Brugge after an impressive run in March

Agyekum sealed an impressive month with a Black Stars debut and his first goal for Cercle Brugge

Black Stars new boy Lawrence Agyekum has been rewarded for his performances for Cercle Brugge in Belgium.

The 21-year-old, who made his Black Stars debut against Chad in March, crowned a spectacular month with the Player of the Month award.

Agyekum secured over half of the votes from fans of Cercle Brugge to beat Lucas Perrin and win the accolade for the first time.

New Black Stars midfielder Lawrence AGyekum wins Player of the Month at Cercle Brugge. Photo: Twitter/ @cercleofficial @Lawrence108

The West Africa Football Academy graduate had an outstanding run in March, where he featured in all five games for the Green and Black.

He scored his first goal for the club in the final game of the month as Cercle Brugge secured a 2-2 draw at Kortrijk.

"With more than half of the votes, you elected Lawrence Agyekum as Golden Player of the Month March! Well deserved, Lawrence!," posted the club on social media.

The 21-year-old will be hoping to end the season on a high as Cercle Brugge battle in the promotion-relegation play-offs of the Belgium Pro League.

Agyekum has made 39 appearances across all competitions for the club since moving from Red Bull Salzburg.

He is currently on loan but the deal could be made permanent at the end of the season.

Agyekum impresses Otto Addo

Despite making a cameo in the game against Chad, the talented midfielder did enough to catch the attention of the Black Stars trainer, Otto Addo.

Lawrence Agyekum scores for Cercle Brugge against Kortrijk. Photo: Twitter/ @Lawrence_108.

The Belgium-based midfielder was a late replacement for injured Elisha Owusu.

However, his performance during training was enough for the coach to hand him his first-ever game against Chad.

Although he did not feature in the game against Madagascar in Morocco, Agyekum could be a regular in Addo's squad.

"Surely, we could have done better, especially in the second half, I think with fresh legs. We didn't stick too much on the game plan. But this also sometimes comes when you're leading with five goals. There's a little bit of lack of concentration. So, I was not that happy in the last 20 minutes. But this is something surely we have to improve on," said Addo after the game against Chad, as quoted by the FA's website.

Agyekum scores first Cercle Brugge goal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that new Black Stars midfielder Lawrence Agyekum registered his name on the scoresheet for Cercle Brugge a week after making his debut for the senior national team of Ghana.

Agyekum helped Cercle Brugge to a 2-2 draw in their Belgium Pro League game against Kortrijk on Sunday afternoon.

The former West Africa Football Academy player had cancelled an early first-half lead from the host before Brugge scored a second in the match.

