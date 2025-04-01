Ghanaian TV presenter Berla Mundi who is rumoured to be pregnant with her first child has turned 38

Social media was awash with hearty messages from fans and colleagues on April 1 as the presenter celebrated her birthday

Berla Mundi shared an adorable moment with her husband, Mr David Tabi to mark the special day

Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi turned 38 on April 1. She took to social media to mark the special day with an adorable photo of her and Mr David Tabi, her husband.

Berla Mundi enjoys 38th birthday with her husband. Photo source: BerlaMundi

Berla and her husband appeared to be relishing their bond in the woods in the captured moment shared online.

The TV3 presenter accompanied the moment with a brief message to God as she stepped into her 38th year as a wife and potentially, a mother. She said,

"Dear God, this chapter is yours. It's my season."

The photo drew attention from scores of celebrities and colleagues including Anita Erskine, Lydia Forson and Ayisha Yakubu.

In the photo, Berla Mundi's fine husband who is reported to be a wealthy businessman

Many fans couldn't but swoon over the adorable photo of the Tabi couple who married in a super private wedding last year and have kept their marriage life off social media.

Berla Mundi's 38th birthday has come at a point in the couple's life when many suspect the presenter to be pregnant with her first child.

She has yet to confirm or deny the rumours about her pregnancy. However, for many fans, videos and photos of the beloved presenter with a bloated stomach seem to be all they need.

Netizens celebrate Berla Mundi's 38th birthday

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Berla Mundi's 38th birthday.

Prince Odei Asante said:

World Mundi's Day we go celebrate 🎉🥂 until we taya l love ❤️😘 soo much keep inspiring me and the younger generations it's your season to blossom 🌸😀

Queen Mandy wrote:

Happy birthday! On your special day and always, remember that you're a 'chapter' ahead of the rest 😉. Wishing you a year that's filled with happiness, growth, and exciting new experiences! 🎊

Zanziba Ranking remarked:

Eiiiii Berla why are you breaking my heart, so you never know you are my crush? By the way all the best

Comfort Nfoke noted:

If this picture doesn't make you smile, you need a therapist 😅. Happy Birthday beautiful 💖🎂🎁🎂

Heavily pregnant Berla Mundi dances hard

YEN.com.gh reported that seasoned media personality Berla Mundi amazed many with how well she was handling her pregnancy journey.

A video on social media showed Berla Mundi exhibiting some great dance moves at the Samsung Unpacked 2025 event.

Many people commented on how beautiful she looked while pregnant, while others talked about how energetic she was.

