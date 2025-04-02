Kudus Mohammed's absence from West Ham's 1-0 defeat against Wolves was reportedly due to a fitness issue

Lots of Hammers asked the same question regarding the non-appearance of the Black Stars playmaker

The former Ajax creative player was on target for Ghana in the World Cup qualifier against Madagascar

In a frustrating 1-0 defeat at Molineux on Tuesday, April 1, West Ham United supporters were left scratching their heads as the highly anticipated inclusion of Mohammed Kudus in the squad didn’t materialize.

Kudus, who had been in fine form for both club and country, notably scoring a goal in Ghana's World Cup qualifier against Madagascar and receiving a high rating, was expected to play a significant role in West Ham’s Premier League match against Wolves.

However, when the official team news dropped hours before the game, fans quickly noticed his absence from the matchday squad. This led to an outpouring of confusion and frustration from the Hammers faithful, with many turning to X to voice their concerns before the Hammers' 1-0 loss to Wolves per Sky Sports.

Fans react to Kudus' absence

As the West Ham official Twitter account released the team news, fans were quick to flood the comments section asking the same question: Where is Mohammed Kudus?

While the absence of key players can sometimes be attributed to injuries or tactical decisions, the absence of Kudus raised eyebrows, especially given his recent form. Supporters took to social media to voice their displeasure.

One fan quizzed:

''Kudus dropped... How?''

Another asked a similar question:

''Very unexpected line up not totally against it but where is kudus? & putting in Mavropanos over Todibo is a strange one,''

A third person also said:

''Where’s Kudus?''

Someone also expressed his frustration after the Black Stars playmaker did not feature in the game.

''Absolutely gutted no Kudus''

Mohammed Kudus fitness concerns

Kudus Mohammed's absence from West Ham's 1-0 defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday was reportedly due to fitness issue. The Ghanaian international was missed as the team struggled to break down Wolves' defense.

While the exact nature of the concern remains unclear, it was described as not serious, suggesting that he could return to action in the coming weeks. West Ham manager Graham Potter, who has been dealing with a series of injuries in his squad, will be hoping for a quick recovery for Kudus, who has shown glimpses of his quality in recent appearances.

The loss to Wolves leaves the Hammers with more work to do in the Premier League, sitting 16th with 34 points after 30 matches. Having Kudus back on the pitch could provide the necessary boost to their efforts in their final eight EPL games against Antoine Semenyo's Bournemouth, Liverpool, Southampton, Brighton, Tottenham, Manchester United, Nottingham Forest, and Ipswich Town.

Fans will be eagerly awaiting updates on his recovery and hoping that the injury will not sideline him for long, as West Ham look to regain form and climb the league table in the coming matches of the 2024/25 season.

Legend Dan Owusu's great advice for Mohammed Kudus

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the perfect advice from Ghana football legend Dan Owusu to Mohammed Kudus that could help him become one of the greatest African players in the Premier League history.

