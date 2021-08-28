Jemima Nyamewa Akpandja emerged winner at the 2021 edition of Miss Tourism Ghana

She represented the Bono Region of Ghana and triumphed over 15 other contestants to win the crown

The 2021 edition of Miss Tourism Ghana was held at the National Theatre on Friday, August 27

Jemima Nyamewa Akpandja has been crowned the new queen at the just-ended Miss Tourism Ghana 2021, held at the National Theatre on Friday, August 27.

The 2021 edition of Miss Tourism Ghana came off at the National Theatre, with performances from all the contestants aimed at winning the crown.

Representing the Bono Region of Ghana, Jemima Nyamewa Akpandja saw off competition from 15 other contestants to win the crown.

Jemima Akpandja from Bono Region crowned Miss Tourism Ghana 2021 Image: Miss Tourism Ghana

Source: Instagram

Miss Tourism Ghana is noted for promoting the rich cultural heritage and tourist sites in the country, as well as grooming the young ladies about the nation's culture and traditions.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

More details soon ...

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, a troupe of pallbearers hit the stage to perform their coffin-carrying dance at the just-ended Miss Tourism Ghana 2021 on Friday, August 27.

The 2021 edition of Miss Tourism Ghana came off at the National Theatre, with performances from all the contestants aimed at winning the crown.

The group of dancing pallbearers hit the stage to display their signature moves in unison.

Source: Yen Ghana