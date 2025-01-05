Olympique Marseille fans gave Ghana captain Andre Ayew a warm reception following his return to the Stade Velodrome

The former Marseille forward arrived with his Le Havre teammates for a French Ligue 1 encounter on Sunday

Ayew enjoyed the most successful run in his career playing for the French giants, where he won several trophies

Andre Ayew received a warm reception upon returning to the Stade Velodrome for the Ligue 1 game between Olympique Marseille and Le Havre.

The veteran forward rejoined Le Havre in November last year to mark his return to Ligue 1 after inspiring the club to survive in the French topflight a season earlier.

Ayew spent most of his career at Olympique Marseille before moving to England to join Swansea City in the summer of 2015.

In a video shared on social media, fans of Marseille were spotted applauding the Ghanian as he warmed up with his Le Havre teammates. Ayew also took a moment to appreciate the fans.

The 35-year-old enjoyed a successful career at the Stade Velodrome where he won two French League Cup and three French Super Cup titles.

The Ghana captain is revered in France for his league exploits, where he starred for various clubs, including Lorient and Arles-Avignon.

Ayew has the record for most appearances by a Ghanaian in France, with 288 caps, surpassing his legendary father, Abedi Pele, per Transfermarkt.

The former Swansea City player is hoping to help Le Havre stay up despite a tough campaign in the French league this season.

Ayew has made eight league appearances this season and he is yet to score for the club.

Ayew excited ahead of Marseille reunion

Ahead of Le Havre's trip to the Stade Velodrome, Ayew disclosed he fulfilled his lifelong dream of playing for the French giants.

According to the versatile forward, Marseille will always be home and his relationship with the club remains eternal.

"It's my home, it's my stadium... The son of Abedi Pelé, you have to go there. I managed to make my name and left a mark," he said, as quoted by Sport FR.

"I'm here to win. I don't need to explain myself to the OM supporters, they know the bond we have between us," he added.

"My departure from OM? It was very hard, but there was a lot of pride (during his farewells)," he continued.

"Some dream of Manchester United or Real Madrid... For me it was Marseille."

Ayew made 209 appearances for Marseille, scoring over 60 goals for the club.

