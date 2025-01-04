The High Court in Accra has granted the New Patriotic Party's Mandamus Application to compel the Electoral Commission (EC) to complete collation of the 2024 parliamentary results in four disputed constituencies.

Justice Forson Agyapong, in a ruling delivered on January 4, 2024, held that the collation of election results in the four disputed constituencies, Tema Central, Okaikwei Central, Ablekluma North, and Techiman South, was not properly done, hence the need for the EC to do the right thing.

The High Court has therefore instructed the Electoral Commission (EC) to complete the collation of the disputed constituencies by Monday, January 6, 2025.

4 disputed constituencies

With Tema Central for starts, the judge, in his ruling, stated that the results of two polling stations were not collated. He added that a declaration made during an election is not valid by law if it was not done by a returning officer.

Turning to Ablekuma North, Justice Agyapong, in his ruling, averred that the decision by the Electoral Commission to declare the results from 219 out of 281 polling stations was wrong, particularly in the case where 62 polling station results had not been collated.

In the case of Okaikwei Central, the judge found that the EC was negligent in its duties by declaring results based on 110 out of 141 polling stations.

Finally, for Techiman South, the judge noted that EC declared results based only on the 135 out of 282 polling stations.

Justice Agyapong has therefore directed the EC to collate outstanding polling station results in these constituencies, after which it would be added to the previously declared results.

