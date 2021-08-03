KiDi surprises students of Lil Win's school; photos and videos drop

It looks like the Lynx Entertainment artiste is turning into Father Chrismast even before December

He visited the school founded by the popular Kumawood actor

The students of the school looked happy to see him

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Photos and videos have popped up of Ghanaian artiste, KiDi, surprising students of Great Minds School founded by actor, Lil Win.

The photos and videos were posted on the Instagram account of Lil Win, and it shows the excited students singing and dancing along to a song by the 'Enjoyment' hitmaker.

Lil Win also joined them in the celebrations.

KiDi surprises students of Lil Win's school; Photos and video drops. Photo source: @officialilnin

Source: Instagram

The photos also show the students raising their hands for the opportunity to be pictured with one of Ghana's biggest stars.

Swipe for more photos of KiDi's surprise visit

KiDi and LilWin are pictured together in front of the school

Video of KiDi vibing with the students

A video of KiDi talking to the students

A collage of KiDi, Lil Win and the students

KiDi surprises students of Lil Win's school; Photos and video drops. Photo source: @OfficialLilWin

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the comments about KiDi's visit to Lil Win's school

sinnersfriend: "I think this school can have a music and dance as the serious subject of de teachers daily"

mangobee0: "Golden boy never disappoints, it's my prayer that u go higher place,in Jesus name , Amen!!!!!!!"

nanaaustin2000s: "So lovely. And I really wanna use this opportunity to tell Mr. Nkansah that Ghanaians are really proud of you and your hard works you've been doing. God richly bless you big man. The idea man"

bohyeba34: "This is how students should be comfortable"

stephen_ogyado: U're the real entertainment prefect ... God bless you, many more wins"

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In other news about the artiste, KiDi, real name Dennis Nana Dwamena, lived up to his offer to perform at the school of Ozwald Gennuh, a 9-year old student whose instructive letter to his mother has captured the hearts of Ghanaians.

Hours after the nation was caught in the feel-good story of the student, the Lynx Entertainment artiste asked for the location of the school with the intention to perform for them on their special day.

In videos posted online, he is seen arriving with his team, and then later performing for the students who sounded excited to see him, and watch him perform.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh