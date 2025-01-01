Shatta Wale appears to have immersed himself into the enviable dancehall community after his recent stint in Jamaica

The African dancehall king was spotted hanging out with top-charting stars Skillibeng and Popcaan

This comes after Shatta Wale performed in Jamaica for the first time with Vybz Kartel

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale performed in Jamaica with Vybz Kartel at the latter's Freedom Street in Jamaica.

Scores of global acts, including multiple award-winning dancehall musicians Popcaan and Skillibeng, who have worked with high-striding megastars Nicki Minaj and DJ Khaled, were on the bill.

The event, which took place at the 35k-capacity National Stadium, was tagged a worldwide dancehall revival as it marked Vybz Kartel's return after over a decade in prison.

The videos of Shatta Wale heartily chatting in Jamaica excited scores of fans who are hopeful of their favourite dancehall stars collaborating.

According to Popcaan, he has been looking forward to linking up with Shatta Wale. The Family hitmaker was rumoured to be on Shatta Wale's Gift of God album, which leaked, affecting its rollout and success.

Last year, Shatta Wale opened up about Gift of God's fiasco. He said he lost a multi-million dollar deal when the album leaked and accused his former manager, Bullgod, of sabotaging him.

Shatta Wale, Skillibeng and Popcaan stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from. fans in reaction to the interaction Shatta Wale's superstar moment

Adepa❤️😩🥹🎊 said:

But those of you hating that he is speaking English and etc…was he born in Jamaica 🇯🇲? He is speaking what he is comfortable with yall….unlike Bhim who always makes noise😒😒😒make us think wae

👷🏾‍♂️: PAINTING & DESIGN 🦺 wrote:

Eiii I swear put on earpiece and hear what WALE was begging for popcan for collaboration 😂

MY BRO NIKE 😍 remarked:

Yoo, Shatta Wale is very smart and tactical in music and people have not seen that and the way he is entering to the world 🌎 is rocket 🚀❤️❤️❤️you 1 Don☝️

HUMBIE LION 🦁 🇯🇲🇬🇧 added:

"It’s is done The king has been crowned in the citi of dancehall in Jamaica 🇯🇲 1❤️."

Shatta Wale bows to Vybz Kartel

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale and Vybz Kartel's moment in Jamaica had turned into a humbling experience for the Ghanaian musician.

Shatta Wale bowed in front of the Jamaican dancehall star and expressed his gratitude for sharing his big moment with him.

