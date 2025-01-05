Black Stars playmaker Mohammed Kudus has been criticised for playing for himself to the detriment of his West Ham team

The 24-year-old, despite his strong dribbling skills, has been labelled 'selfish' by fans and pundits alike

A football expert has weighed in on the subject matter, suggesting ways Kudus can improve on his game

Mohammed Kudus' recent performances for West Ham United have sparked heated debate, with many fans and pundits scrutinising his style of play.

The Ghana international, who has arguably been one of the standout performers for the Hammers this season, is now facing criticism for what some describe as "selfish" football.

Mohammed Kudus has been accused of being selfish despite his wizardry dribbling skills. Photo by Gareth Copley.

Analysing Mohammed Kudus' style of play

Kudus' tendency to dominate the ball is a key feature of his game.

Known for his ability to take on defenders, the 24-year-old finished 2024 as one of the top dribblers in Europe's top five leagues, with the most successful take-ons to his name.

His dribbling skills, often dazzling and elusive, create pockets of space for himself and his teammates.

However, this penchant for holding onto the ball for extended periods has led to mixed results.

While his dribbling prowess often generates attacking opportunities, opponents have become increasingly adept at closing down those spaces.

By keeping the ball for too long, Kudus occasionally slows down play, giving defenders time to regroup and nullify the threat.

Fans react to Kudus' style of play after Man City defeat

Kudus’ performance during West Ham’s 4-1 defeat to Manchester City particularly caught the attention of fans.

Mohammed Kudus tries to wriggle his way from Manchester City's Nathan Ake. Photo by Visionhaus.

Despite his individual skill, the 24-year-old was criticised for being overly individualistic, a sentiment expressed by several supporters on social media.

One user, @WestHamViews09, shared his frustration:

"This will be the last I say of it today before I get accused of having an agenda but... Mohammed Kudus was absolutely diabolical today. Either he's not as good as we all thought, or he has properly checked out."

@__nxlo was very critical of Kudus:

"Hall of Shame performance from Mohammed Kudus."

@COYIronscom went further, stating:

"Mohammed Kudus is a complete waste of a West Ham shirt right now."

@apl63 concluded:

"He never wears a West Ham shirt. It's just a Mohamed Kudus shirt. Only ever plays for himself."

Expert speaks on Kudus' style

In light of the growing criticism, YEN.com.gh spoke with Ghanaian sports journalist Awal Mohammed Hudu, who offered a candid assessment of Kudus' approach to the game.

According to Hudu, while Kudus possesses immense talent, his individualism needs to be reined in.

"His style of play has been individualistic, which needs to be taken a second look at.

"Besides, I think he needs a coach who is going to teach him how to release the ball to make quick plays.

"This will really enhance his play," Hudu suggested.

What's next for Kudus and West Ham?

As West Ham prepares for their upcoming FA Cup match against Aston Villa on Friday, January 10, per Sofascore, Kudus will be keen to prove his critics wrong.

The Premier League’s pause for cup action presents an opportunity for the Ghanaian to refine his style and demonstrate that he can be a team player, balancing individual brilliance with collective play.

His performance in this match will likely be pivotal in how his 2024/25 season unfolds.

Kudus reveals the toughest defender he's faced

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus has shared his thoughts on the toughest defender he's encountered in his career.

The 24-year-old immediately named Liverpool's captain, Virgil van Dijk, as the most formidable opponent he's faced on the pitch.

