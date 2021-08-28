A troupe of pallbearers performed at the grand finale of the just-ended Miss Tourism Ghana 2021

The group of four men were filmed displaying their signature moves in unison with a coffin on top of them

The young men skillfully balanced the coffin as they danced in unison without dropping it

A troupe of pallbearers hit the stage to perform their coffin-carrying dance at the just-ended Miss Tourism Ghana 2021 on Friday, August 27.

The 2021 edition of Miss Tourism Ghana came off at the National Theatre, with performances from all the contestants aimed at winning the crown.

The group of dancing pallbearers hit the stage to display their signature moves in unison.

Dancing pallbearers perform at Miss Tourism Ghana 2021; video emerges. Image: crabbimedia

Source: Instagram

Dancing pallbearers have become popular in Ghana, a trend that started at funerals, and now at major events.

The latest video shows the four men carrying and balancing a coffin on top of them while dancing without dropping it.

Watch the video below:

Dancing pallbearers first became popular after the Nana Otafrija pallbearers went viral in 2017, following BBC Africa's coverage of their coffin-carrying dances, garnering millions of views.

Source: Yen