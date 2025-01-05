Statistics have shown that Arsenal's Premier League chances are always limited when Thomas Partey is deployed at right-back

The Ghanaian international was once again used as a right-back during Arsenal's 1-1 draw against Brighton on Saturday

Meanwhile, Barcelona continue to monitor Partey as his contract with Arsenal approaches its expiration

Deploying Thomas Partey at right-back may be costing Arsenal in their Premier League title race, as a key statistic highlights the team's struggles when he plays out of position.

Partey started at fullback against Brighton on Saturday, with Arsenal looking to close the gap on Liverpool.

Statistics have shown that Arsenal's Premier League chances are always limited when Thomas Partey is deployed at right-back. Photo: Jonathan Brady.

Source: Getty Images

However, their title hopes took a hit as Joao Pedro’s penalty cancelled out Ethan Nwaneri’s opener, resulting in a 1-1 draw, per ESPN.

The Gunners’ three-match winning streak came to an end at the Emirates, leaving them five points behind Liverpool, who have played two games fewer.

Despite a promising start, with Nwaneri scoring a superb opening goal, Arsenal struggled to maintain control.

Brighton equalised after Pedro converted a penalty following a clash involving William Saliba.

From there, the visitors created the better chances, nearly snatching all three points.

Partey at right-back limiting Arsenal's chances?

Now sitting second in the table, Arsenal fans have reason to be concerned about Partey’s role.

A revealing statistic shows that in the 11 Premier League games this season where the Ghana international has started in central midfield, Arsenal average 2.2 points per game.

In the four games he has started at right-back, that figure plummets to 1.3 points per game per The Athletic.

Mikel Arteta’s decision to deploy Partey out of his natural midfield position is clearly impacting Arsenal’s effectiveness.

With the title race heating up, this tactical experiment might need to be reconsidered if the Gunners are to keep pace with Liverpool and sustain their challenge.

Barcelona want to sign Partey

Meanwhile, Barcelona are reportedly keen to secure Partey on a free transfer as a potential replacement for Frenkie de Jong.

The Catalan club is once again exploring options to offload De Jong this summer due to his high wages.

La Blaugrana is also looking at options to be Marc Casado's backup and feels that Partey, who has played for Atletico Madrid in La Liga in the past, can fulfil that role well.

Partey is set to become a free agent next summer when his current deal with the Gunners expires.

‘Former Atlético player from 2015 to 2020, Deco has valued him for a long time and is aware of his situation, although Arsenal is bidding strongly to retain him.’

Partey receives glowing praise from Arsenal fans

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Partey earned rave reviews from fans following his man-of-the-match performance for Arsenal on New Year's Day.

Partey played a crucial role as the Gunners climbed from a goal down to beat Brentford 3-1 in the Premier League.

His consistent displays in the heart of midfield have seen him being described as Arsenal's valuable asset.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh