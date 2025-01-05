Ghanian rapper Oseikrom Sikanii has gone viral after allegedly firing a firearm in the midst of his fans

This comes after a fan stole his cap and absconded with it without leaving a trace, leaving the Atoro crooner angry

Many people noted that his offence was worse as they compared it to rapper Medikal, who brandished his registered firearm on Snapchat in 2021

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian musician Oseikrom Sikanii, born Hansford Brefo, has caused a frenzy on social media after he pulled out his firearm and fired it after his cap went missing in public.

Oseikrom Sukanii allegedly pulled a firearm in public and fired it after his cap went missing. Image Credit: @oseikromsikanii_1

Source: Instagram

Oseikrom Sikani allegedly fires a firearm

In a video circulating on social media, it was alleged that Oseikrom Sikanii stepped out with friends and was met by fans who were excited to see him.

Unfortunately for the Twatis hitmaker, one of his fans grabbed his hat off his head and absconded with it without leaving a trace.

The talented Kumasi-based rapper angrily took out his firearm, put it in the right settings and walked towards the crowd while demanding his cap.

In the viral video, people were seen trying to comfort him as he brandished the firearm while shouting and asking about the whereabouts of his cap.

Before the video ended abruptly, Oseikrom Sikanii allegedly fired the firearm, as the crowd dispersed amid shouting.

However, it is uncertain whether any casualties were recorded after he allegedly fired the firearm into the crowd.

Reactions as Oseikrom Sikani fired his firearm

Many people in the comment section expressed dissatisfaction with Oseikrom Sikanii's actions in the viral video.

Many others noted that many Ghaanan celebrities never learn from the mistakes of their peers as they referenced rapper Medikal's 2021 incident where he brandished a firearm on his Snapchat stories.

Another X user who commented on the video noted that he witnessed the incident and that it all started when the rapper noticed the large crowd and decided to entertain them but unfortunately had his cap stolen from him.

Below are the unhappy remarks of Ghanaians on Oseikrom Sikanii's recklessness:

@Archipalago said:

"Damnnn bro, be vigilant. Don’t try to waste your career like that?? What was running through his mind!! Nah this is a no no for me bro."

@B6ADASS said:

"bro just dey create people give en body. wasn’t medikal arrested for brandishing a gun on social media? this one is even worse."

@Chelsea4everA said:

"Can see kids around and still pull a Gun. Hope the police invite him for being silly… how do your retrieve a common cap with a Gun."

@Bra_Baffour said:

"Then like them steal ein watch diɛɛɛ he go open grenade for there oo."

@nkay_LM said:

"The sikaduro dey the hat inside. That be why bro make aggressive like that. Hmm, let's pray for Oseikrom before he runs n@ked on the street. Whoever snatched the hat should pls return it."

The 6-second video that got Medikal arrested

YEN.com.gh reported that in October 2021, celebrated rapper Medikal was arrested by the Ghana Police Service for allegedly brandishing a firearm on his social media stories.

The Fakye Me crooner was arrested on Thursday, October 21, 2021, and the video went viral on social media, causing a stir.

Many people shared their thoughts on Medikal's actions in the video, as they advised other Ghanaian celebrities in the comments.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh