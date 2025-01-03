A Ghanaian woman has lambasted the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) following their silence over the Kantamanto fire.

The woman who is a victim of the incident was angry that no member of both political parties had visited to sympathise with them.

She noted that Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, was the only presidential candidate who has shown concern so far.

Her comment follows Cheddar's visit to the market after the inferno ravaged goods worth millions of cedis.

The aggrieved trader contended that these two political parties would have been the first to visit them if it was about votes.

However, during a tough period like this, when their presence and support are needed, they are nowhere to be found.

