Jordan Henderson has committed his long term future to Liverpool after spending ten long years at the Anfield outfit

The 31-year-old led the Reds to two major titles including the Champions League and the Premier League in the last three years

The Reds captain has made close to 400 appearances since making a summer move from Southampton in 2011

After spending a decade at Anfield, Jordan Henderson has signed a new deal with Liverpool to extend his stay with the Merseyside club, Liverpool, Sky Sports.

The Reds captain has made 394 appearances for the Reds and scored 30 goals over the period of ten years and won five major trophies.

The 2019-20 Premier League title was the biggest of them all after leading the club to a first league trophy in 30 years.

Jordan Henderson has signed a new 4-year deal at Liverpool after spending a decade at the club. Photo by Visionhaus and John Powell

Henderson was also instrumental to Liverpool's 2018-19 Champions League triumph which was Liverpool's sixth in the rich history in the elite competition.

Henderson appreciation after signing new contract

After penning a new four-year deal with the club, the 31-year-old could not hide his emotions as he told the club's website:

“I’m obviously very honoured and proud to continue the journey I’ve already been on here.

“It’s amazing to finally get it done and just concentrate on looking forward and what the future may hold.

“I’m in a different place of course, as a player and as a person, from when I first walked in. I’ve learned and grown a lot over my time here, and I’ve got to thank a lot of people for that.

“When I look back at the tough times, I was still enjoying being a part of this football club. The longer I can do that, the better for me really. I want to be here as long as possible.

“To continue this journey is incredible for me and my family, and I hope the fans and the club feel the same way.”

