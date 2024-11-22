Michy GH, in an interview, warned media personnel to stop asking her questions about Shatta Wale and Maali

The musician called on them to shift the attention to her music career instead of her past relationship with Shatta Wale

Michy GH noted that she had moved on to accomplish great things in her life and was surprised by the successes

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale's ex-girlfriend Michy GH warned the media to stop asking her questions about her baby daddy and his new baby mama, Maali.

Michy GH warns the media about questions about Shatta Wale and Maali. Photo source: @michygh and @shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

Michy GH addresses Shatta Wale, Maali questions

In a recent interview on Angel FM, Michy GH told the hosts that she was no longer interested in having conversations about her and Shatta Wale.

The musician, who recently released her La Madrina EP, said the chapter of her life with Shatta Wale had been closed for seven years.

Michy GH also called on media personnel to shift the attention to her music career during interviews instead of focusing on her past relationship with Shatta Wale.

She said:

"I hope not. It has been seven years later. I think you media people should take me seriously. Take my music seriously. Take my life seriously."

She noted that she had moved on to accomplish great things in her personal and professional life and was surprised by the successes she had achieved since splitting from Shatta Wale.

Michy GH said that even though she was not tired of being asked questions about her relationship with her baby daddy, she wanted people to move on from the past and focus on other issues.

The musician mentioned that she had started a charity organisation and bought a large piece of land in Aburi to begin her farming business.

She added that she did not see it as essential to go to media outlets for interviews only to be asked questions about Shatta Wale.

Watch the video below:

Michy's comments stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Kwabena Amoako Gigz commented:

"Pains…aww."

Rich man's wife just one day said:

"Good."

bububear commented:

"If you want to move on, drop the Shatta name !!!! Use only your Michy."

ADAMSMYSELF said:

"One way journalist."

OnaanaBlog commented:

"Say that again. It’s like they never have anything better to ask."

Michy GH addresses Shatta Wale's criticism

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Michy GH addressed Shatta Wale's claim that they broke up because she did not appreciate what he did for her when they were dating.

She explained that she deserved appreciation based on her long journey with the dancehall musician.

Michy GH noted that it was important for both parties to move on and stop blaming each other for the issues that resulted in their relationship's breakup.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh