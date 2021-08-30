Ruben Dias has extended his contract with Man City for a further six years after spending just one season at the club

The 24-year-old was awarded with the best player in the English top-flight division last season after City won the Premier League

The Portugal international also won the best defender in the Champions League after helping them finish in the finals

Manchester City have rewarded Ruben Dias with a bumper new deal to keep at the Etihad which would see earn double of his wages, The Sun, Sky Sports.

The Portuguese defender who arrived from Benfica last summer posted a brilliant performance last season that earned him the Premier League Player of the Year Award last season.

The 24-year-old who helped City lift the Premier League title last season and emerged runner-up in the Champions League was also given the best defender award in the elite competition.

Ruben Dias signs new six-year deal that will keep him at Man City until 2027. Photo by Matt McNulty

The center-back who was on a £90,000-a-week wages will now be earning double the amount after signing a new six-year deal.

What Dias said

Dias said:

"I’m very happy to sign the new deal. I have enjoyed every single minute of my time at City since joining last year.

"Playing for City has surpassed all my expectations and it’s an absolute pleasure to be part of such an incredible squad.

"I would also like to thank Pep and the coaching staff for the way they have helped me to develop as a player and keep pushing me to improve.

"To be part of the squad that achieved so much last season was incredible and made us all hungry to achieve even more.

"I just want to play my part in helping us be successful this season and beyond."

Man City vs Arsenal

