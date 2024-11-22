Robert Lewandowski has revealed how close he was to signing for Manchester United during the final years of Sir Alex Ferguson’s legendary tenure

At the time, Lewandowski was starring for Borussia Dortmund, quickly establishing himself as one of the world’s top strikers

Recognising his talent, Ferguson set his sights on the Polish forward as United sought a new attacking leader

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A phone call from Sir Alex Ferguson almost secured Robert Lewandowski’s move to Manchester United in 2012.

At the time, the Polish striker was making waves as one of Europe’s most promising talents during his stint at Borussia Dortmund.

Robert Lewandowski has revealed how close he was to signing for Manchester United. Photo: Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

Despite staying at Dortmund for four years and spending eight more seasons in the Bundesliga, Lewandowski admitted that a Premier League move was a strong consideration early in his career.

Speaking on the latest episode of Rio Ferdinand Presents, Lewandowski shared with the Manchester United legend just how close he came to joining the Red Devils over a decade ago.

"I remember one conversation with Sir Alex Ferguson. I decided to join Manchester United in 2012," Lewandowski said. "I remember the conversation that was before preseason, we were playing some games. I knew that [Ferguson] was going to call me. And at halftime, I was subbed off because I knew that I was playing 45 minutes."

"I had the call. And that time, you know, my English, that was on a different level. Especially if I'm going to speak with this kind of guy. He called and I said, 'Hello, my name is Robert Lewandowski'. He said, 'Hi, hi...' you know, in this Scottish accent."

Despite the slight language barrier, Lewandowski knew the one thing he had to tell his potential new coach: "I want to join Manchester United."

The striker would have joined a United side with Ferdinand, Wayne Rooney, Patrice Evra, Ryan Giggs, Robin Van Persie and more. Except Dortmund was unwilling to part ways with its No. 9.

"I remember also the conversation with the president of Dortmund," Lewandowski continued. "He said to me, they need him. They're not going to sign me to Manchester United because I'm so important for them. It wasn't the perfect time."

Lewandowski would go on to finish his Dortmund career with 103 goals in 187 appearances.

The Poland international's success in front of goal helped Dortmund secure back-to-back Bundesliga titles in 2011 and 2012. He departed the club in 2014 to join Bayern Munich.

"But that time I said yes, that's true. I said yes to join Manchester United because if Sir Alex Ferguson calls you, you cannot say no, you know. Especially when I was 22 or 23 years old. And at that time I was playing for Dortmund. I was happy, but Manchester United were like the prime of Manchester United."

Even without Lewandowski, the Red Devils still topped the Premier League in 2013 before Sir Alex Ferguson retired. It remains the club's last EPL title.

Lewandowski, meanwhile, won the Bundesliga eight times with Bayern Munich before transferring to Barcelona in 2022, where he won La Liga one year later. The 36-year-old currently leads the Spanish league in scoring with 14 goals through 13 matches and is showing no signs of slowing down.

Source: AFP