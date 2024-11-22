Small Pin, in a video, was spotted hanging out with Lil Win's wife, Maame Serwaa, at the actor's Great Minds International School

Small Pin recently trooped to Lil Win's school, Great Minds International School in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, to visit Lil Win and his wife, Maame Serwaa, who recently returned to Ghana with their kids after a long stay in the US.

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the diminutive TikTok sensation, who recently caught social media attention after he visited his teenage son at Prempeh College Senior High School (SHS), was spotted hanging out with Lil Win's wife close to a water fountain in the middle of the school's premises.

In the video, Maame Serwaa beamed with a smile as she listened to Small Pin speak highly of her while she recorded him on the new iPhone 16 phone she recently received as a gift from her husband in front of their home after her return to Ghana.

The TikTok star expressed his admiration for the first lady of the Wezzy Empire brand.

Small Pin also shared how Maame Serwaa and her phone's camera had changed his skin colour and enhanced his handsomeness.

Watch the video below:

Small Pin dances in front of son

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, Small Pin showcased some traditional dance moves to cultural drum beats performed by a group of drummers at the school as he visited his son at Prempeh College.

The TikTok sensation performed the Kete dance and sprayed cash on the drummers after dancing in front of his taller teenage son, who shyly watched them.

Many social media users were confused by the idea that Small Pin had a teenage son, while some said the boy looked a lot like his father.

