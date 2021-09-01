The five robbers reportedly stole GHc10,000 and were taken to the shrine of Borkor Bullet Hanson in the Volta Region

The fetish priest at the shrine performed a ritual to cause the thief to return the money after the accused persons denied the act

Few hours after leaving the shrine, one of the accused came crying and begging for his life with the bag of the stolen money

Five robbers who allegedly stole Ghc10,000 have returned Ghc9,700 to the shrine of Borkor Bullet Hanson at Abor in the Volta Region.

This comes after the victim of the robbery went to Borkor Bullet Hanson's shrine to seek spiritual help to retrieve the money, and the priest performed some rituals.

After the fetish priest sent his gods after them, the thieves returned the stolen money to the Borkor Bullet Hanson shrine, though they initially denied stealing the money at his shrine.

Recounting the incident in a Facebook post, Revival 99.3 FM, a local radio station based in Tadzewu in the Volta Region, disclosed how one of the thieves rushed to the shrine to beg for forgiveness with the bag of money.

''Thieves have returned stolen money to Borkor Bullet Hanson shrine after they denied stealing the money. A sum of Gh¢10,000 was stolen by five guys and they were sent to the shrine for divination. The accused persons denied the act, so a ritual was performed to cause the thief to return the money,'' the post read.

The local radio station indicated that:

''Few hours after leaving the shrine, one of the accused came crying and begging for his life with the bag of the stolen money. He returned Gh¢9700, and confessed he spent Gh¢300.''

