The saying that every disappointment is a blessing has come to light in the life of a high school boy named Cameron Tucker.

Cameron was handed a one-day suspension by authorities of Renaissance High School in Detroit, US after he was caught giving a student haircut in the restroom, The Grio reports.

Narrating the incident of that fateful day, Cameron told FOX2Detroit that he was cutting a classmate's hair in the restroom during study hall when a male teacher unexpectedly showed up.

“In the middle of doing that, the teacher walked in, stared at us for about 45 seconds, and walked out.

“I want to say wrong time, wrong place,” he said.

How he discovered his haircutting passion

The 16-year-old said his uncle identified as Tuck had taught him the basics of cutting hairs during the holidays.

It was in the course of the little coaching that he discovered his passion to cut hairs and began honing his craft by giving his friends and younger cousins haircuts.

He gets an open cheque

When news of his suspension broke out, it luckily caught the attention of a leading professional barber in Detroit Sebastian Jackson who offered the young lad an opportunity to use his barbing shop to develop his craft.

The kind barber also offered Cameron an apprenticeship role. Sebastian is said to have learnt to cut hairs at the age of 15.

