Popular Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin has come forward to defend Elrad Amoako, son of Salifu Amoako, following the tragic car accident in East Legon that claimed the lives of two young girls. Appearing on UTV's United Showbiz, Mumin expressed sympathy for Elrad, urging the public to temper its criticism.

She emphasised that the incident was unintentional, highlighting the unpredictable nature of accidents and asking Ghanaians to remember the pain felt by Elrad's parents.

The accident, which took place on Saturday, October 12, 2024, involved a Jaguar SUV, driven by Elrad, reportedly owned by Elrad Amoako's mother, that crashed into an Acura vehicle, igniting a severe fire. The blaze tragically resulted in the deaths of 12-year-olds Justine Agbenu and Maame Dwomoh Boateng, whose lives were cut short.

Following the crash, Salifu Amoako, his wife, and another individual faced charges of permitting an unlicensed driver to operate the vehicle.

Salma Mumin's comments, however, have not been well-received by many, with critics calling her stance insensitive. In her remarks, she stated that the boy did not use a gun in taking the lives of the kids, which was seen by some as minimising the seriousness of the young girls' deaths.

Salma Mumin sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

ebukaaustine28 said:

"I always knew she doesn't have sense but I thought she was taking her pills regularly"

posho_beads_fascinators said:

"If it was ur child that died,would you say the same?it's d double standard for me mtvhewwww"

Elrad Amoako was leading a convoy

In a related story, more updates on the accident have surfaced, with reports suggesting that the young boy was trying to show off.

YEN.com.gh reported that Elrad was showing off the speed of the vehicle while in convoy with friends.

The young boy is now at a juvenile correctional facility and is set to reappear before the court soon.

