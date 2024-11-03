Turkey giants Fenerbahce clinched victory over Trabzonspor with a last-minute goal from Sofyan Amrabat

Jose Mourinho attempted his trademark celebration on the pitch but didn’t quite stick the landing

The 61-year-old took aim at the refereeing standards in the country when interviewed after the match

A comical moment featuring Jose Mourinho has taken social media by storm after the Fenerbahce manager attempted — and spectacularly failed — a knee slide celebration following his team’s last-gasp victory.

Known for his memorable interviews and iconic sideline antics, Mourinho has established himself as one of football’s most entertaining figures.

A hilarious clip of Jose Mourinho attempting a knee slide after Fenerbahce scored a late winner has gone viral online. Photo: Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

After a storied career managing the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Inter Milan, the 61-year-old is now leading Turkish club Fenerbahce.

In Fenerbahce’s latest league match on Sunday, they faced Trabzonspor in a high-stakes battle.

The match saw Trabzonspor’s Simon Banza score twice from the penalty spot, only to be matched by goals from former Manchester United midfielder Fred and Edin Dzeko for a 2-2 scoreline.

In the 102nd minute, Sofyan Amrabat’s late goal clinched a dramatic 3-2 win for Fenerbahce, per TalkSPORT.

Mourinho’s knee slide celebration fails

Caught up in the thrilling moment, Mourinho went for a knee slide to celebrate — only to stumble and hit the ground in an ungraceful but hilarious flop.

The clip has since gone viral, adding to his long list of memorable moments on the pitch.

The victory propelled Fenerbahce to second in the Turkish Super Lig, though the match wasn’t without controversy, as referee Halil Umut Meler faced heavy criticism for his officiating.

Mourinho's laptop protest

YEN.com.gh also reported that Mourinho protested a refereeing decision by placing a laptop in front of a camera during a game.

His action was met with swift punishment, as the referee brandished a yellow card in response to Mourinho’s unconventional protest.

Jose Mourinho's daughter gets married

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that Mourinho's daughter, Matilde, married her longtime partner, Danny Graham, in an elegant ceremony held at the family's £2 million farm in Setubal, Portugal.

During the celebration, the couple danced to Bryan Adams' Summer of '69, with Matilde showcasing her singing skills in a beautiful embroidered strapless dress.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh