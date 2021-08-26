Odiko Shiva holds a degree in Painting and Sculpture from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST)

Despite his academic background, he ekes a living working as a bouncer at a nightclub in Accra

The 25-year-old graduate aspires to serve the nation in the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF)

Shiva has opened up on his family, education, and nightlife

Although life has been challenging after university, Odiko Shiva believes the tide will turn in his favour, as he hopes to get recruited into the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

Shiva holds a degree in Painting and Sculpture from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) but now makes ends meet working as a bouncer at a nightclub in Accra city.

With a salary of less than GHc1,000.00, finances have been hard, but he remains focused and resolved nonetheless.

Early childhood life

Odiko Shiva grew up in Accra where he attended primary and secondary school. He studied Visual Arts in Anglican Senior High School, volunteering in extra-curricular activities, especially in team sports and cadet.

With both parents actively involved in his life, young Shiva grew up in a stable family without major financial impediments to his education. His father had a knack for excellence and wanted the best for him.

Life at KNUST

Life in junior and high school was far from turbulent, but during the third year at KNUST, his father passed; that was the beginning of his troubles.

He recalls many financial troubles in the last year whilst studying, but a family member took up most part of the financial burden.

''Things started getting difficult after my father passed away whilst I was in my third year. But a relative was very helpful. His name is Kwaku Sarfo Mensah. He was more like a father; I still remain thankful to him,'' he said.

After graduating from one of Ghana's best universities, Shiva was hopeful about the future but faced the challenge of unemployment after national service with GAF.

Bright future amid the odds

Determined to defeat the odds, he managed to secure a job at a nightclub in Accra to make a decent living as he awaits recruitment into the Ghana Army.

The job has offered him the opportunity to meet some of the nation's stars, including artiste manager Bulldog and actor Frank Nero.

''One of the problems is that people sometimes fight in the club. Aside from that, I've met some very nice people and they tip you some good cash,'' he said.

Working in the nightclub as a bouncer is not for the faint-hearted, but as a weightlifter, he is surviving the nightlife.

Despite the challenges, Odiko Shiva is hopeful about the future as he envisions a career in the army.

''I am a very positive person and I keep a free mind so I'm hopeful about things turning around.''

Source: Yen.com.gh