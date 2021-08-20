The young man was compelled to dance 'Azonto' after he was allegedly caught stealing

In a video, the alleged thief is seen dancing in a tentative manner as some young men captured him on camera

The video has been widely circulated on social media

A young man who was allegedly caught stealing by civilians was compelled to dance as they captured him on camera on their phones.

In the video seen by YEN.com.gh, the alleged thief is seen displaying his dance moves in a tentative manner as some young men videoed him as punishment for stealing.

The young man, whose name is unknown, could be seen dancing, as the faceless young men captured his moves with excitement.

It is unclear if the people who caught him stealing subjected him to heavy beating before asking him to display his dance moves.

This video comes after another young man was forced to display his dance prowess after he was allegedly caught stealing by residents in a Ghanaian community.

The suspect was allegedly offered malt by the residents before compelling him to dance.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian midwife who has delivered over 40 babies for free

In another story, a 64-year-old midwife, Ama Ghana, who has delivered over 40 babies from instructions she received in a dream, has shared her story of how she helped saved lives in her community.

Born in 1957, Ama Ghana lives in a town in Sekondi-Takoradi in the Western Region of Ghana and has been instrumental in child care delivery despite not having a formal education in the field.

In an interview with the ace radio presenter Jessica Opare-Saforo, Ama Ghana stated that she has even lost count of the number of children she helped deliver.

Offering her services

Asked if she is one of those called upon to deliver babies in the town, she said:

''I deliver babies of pregnant women who don't make it to the hospital. When I arrive, I prepare the babies so their mothers can take them to the hospital. In my entire community, I'm the only one who delivers pregnant women'' she said, claiming ''all the midwives have passed away.''

