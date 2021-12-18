It has emerged that office cleaners in parliament are on a monthly salary of 400 cedis, following revelations by MP for Tamale Central

A member of parliament, Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, made this revelation while giving an analogy with the e-levy on the floor of the house

The e-levy has so far been suspended and not part of the 2022 budget as parliament passed the appropriation bill that gives government the go ahead to spend

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, has given an insight into the amount of money earned by office cleaners at Parliament as monthly salary.

In proceedings monitored by YEN.com.gh, Murtala Mohammed who was drawing an analogy of how the 1.75 Electronic Transaction levy will affect such category persons said that his interaction with the cleaners has revealed that they earn GH$400 monthly.

Office cleaners in parliament receive GH¢400 monthly salary - MP reveals. Photo: Getty Images

Source: UGC

He was concerned that in the event that a relative of any of the cleaners suffer ill-health and require GH¢200 to receive medical care that cleaner would still have to pay a lippy on that amount.

"I interacted with the cleaners at Parliament. The day before yesterday (Thursday, December 16) one of them came to meet our floor and I asked her. How much are you paid monthly and the lady said they pay them GH$400. Such a lady, the mother is sick in the village and they need GH$200 to get her medicine.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

How much are you paid monthly and the lady said they pay them GH$400. Such a lady, the mother is sick in the village and they need GH$200 to get her medicine or take her to the hospital. The lady out of the GH$400 she is paid, decides to send GH$200 to the mother. According to Ursula Owusu's logic, that lad can't say to be poor," he said.

He restated the stance of the minority caucus to reject the E-levy even if the percentage charge is reduced to the barest minimum.

He reiterated the position of the minority to oppose the levy in 'any shape or form' as they believe it will negatively affect Ghanaians.

"The appropriation was passed and its left with the e-levy. Our position is that we are not going to accept e-levy in any shape or form. We are getting our numbers and the people of this country will know that we are with them.

The Minority caucus in Parliament has been adamant with their view that the levy is draconian and a plot by government deepen the woes of Ghanaians

In a press release issued this month, the minority expressed total disapproval for the levy.

Source: Yen