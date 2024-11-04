Ghanaian forward Jordan Ayew has reacted after netting a late leveller in the game between Leicester City and Ipswich Town

The experienced forward proved decisive for the Foxes after making an instant impact from the bench on Saturday

The former Crystal Palace star remains positive about Leicester's campaign following a decent run of games

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Jordan Ayew has described his last-gasp goal against Ipswich Town in Leicester City's 1-1 draw at Portman Road as a 'crazy moment'.

The Black Stars forward climbed off the bench to score late in injury time and salvaged a valuable point for the visitors.

Following his role in the EFL Cup game against Manchester United, Steve Cooper decided to start the 32-year-old from the bench.

Jordan Ayew describes last-gasp equalizer against Ipswich as a crazy moment. Photo: Mark Leech Twitter/ @LCFC.

Source: Getty Images

With six minutes remaining and the Foxes down by a goal, the Welshman introduced Ayew, who combined with veteran striker Jamie Vardy to net the leveller.

"Crazy, crazy, crazy moment," an excited Ayew said as shared on the club's official website.

"Important to go away with something. Very difficult game. I think it was an even game. Ipswich did really well. We did well as well, but sometimes you need a bit of luck and you got that bit of luck at the end of the game."

Ayew, who also scored a late winner in the game against Southampton a fortnight ago, admitted it will be a tough campaign for the Foxes but the draw was a good one for the club.

He joined the 2016 English champions in the summer transfer window from Crystal Palace, as reported by the BBC.

Ayew's experience paying off

The former Marseille man arrived in England in 2016 and has featured for Aston Villa, Swansea City and Crystal Palace.

The striker was a regular performer for Palace during his time at Selhurst Park, winning several accolades including the Player of the Year.

Ayew's has made over 200 appearances in the Premier League and his addition the Leicester City team was to use his experience to help the returnees stay in the league.

Jordan Ayew scores late in Leicester draw

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Jordan Ayew came to the rescue of Leicester City with another late goal as the Foxes secured a valuable point on the road against Ipswich Town.

The Ghana international, who has been in fine form for the former English champions, proved to be Steve Copper's secret weapon as he climbed off the bench to score.

Ayew replaced Victor Kristiansen with four minutes remaining as Leicester chased an equaliser.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh