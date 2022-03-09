Four police officers and one civilian accused of taking part in a series of bullion van attacks recently have been put before a court

Police have not yet made their charges public but they announced yesterday in a statement about plans to arraign the suspects today

The arrests of the five suspects and their arraignment is a major breakthrough for investigations into the attacks on cash-in-transit

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The four police officers accused of taking part in a grand plan to hit some vehicles transporting cash recently have appeared in court today, Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

Police dragged the interdicted officers to court today along with one civilian suspect, according to a report by 3News.

Bullion Van police suspects in court. Source: Facebook/@TV3GH

Source: Facebook

Police had earlier said in a statement on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, that they will arraign the suspects before a court today.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Details of the charges and their exact involvement in the series of attacks on the bullion vans are yet to be made public.

Meanwhile, police have disclosed that two of their officers arrested for their neck-deep involvement in recent attacks on bullion vans transporting cash have been killed.

In the statement released yesterday, police said Constable Reindolph Gyimah Ansah and Corporal Stephen Kwaku Nyame, who were assisting ongoing investigations, were shot and killed during a gunfight at Borteyman in Ashaiman.

Police explain that the incident at Borteyman happened when armed officers raided the place – described as a hideout for a robbery gang – to arrest more suspects.

Police announced a breakthrough in the high-profile robberies on bullion vans carrying money to or from banks last week.

Many of the robbery cases, including the one at Adedenkpo in Accra which claimed the life of a young police officer, remain unresolved.

The day-light robberies on the cash-in-transit have compelled the police to ensure that banks and financial institutions use armoured vehicle for such operations.

Police recently stopped another bullion van attack from happening at the Accra Industrial Area on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

Although the robbers shot at the van, they could not subdue the driver and other occupants because that cash was being transported in an armoured vehicle.

Two Policemen Allegedly Behind Bullion Van Robberies Shot Dead, Pratt Jnr Asks Questions

Meanwhile the latest revelation by the police that two of its officers in custody over their involvement in the robberies has been criticised as baffling.

Experienced media practitioner, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has said police’s earlier statement on the two officers – who have now been killed – muddies the facts about the unfolding revelations.

The Managing Editor for The Insight newspaper, said Wednesday morning that the second statement announcing the death of two officers who were earlier arrested but shot in a gun exchange needs clarification.

Source: YEN.com.gh