Brad Pitt challenges Angelina Jolie being given custody of their kids in court

It seems the court battle between Hollywood movie stars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt will not end soon

Pitt has filed a case challenging Jolie being given full custody of their five underage children

Jolie was given full custody after the judge who had given Pitt joint custody was disqualified from the case

The back and forth between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, once Hollywood’s hottest power couple, continues.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are tussling over custody of their kids. Photo: Gregg DeGuire.

According to E Online, Pitt has filed a case challenging Jolie being given full custody of their children in a July ruling.

In the verdict, the Mr and Mrs Smith actor was given visitation rights.

In Pitt's court filings, the actor said that the continued court cases had hurt him and his children.

"After more than four years of contentious litigation, every day of which has harmed the children and their father,” the court papers read.

Pitt faulted the ruling, which gave Jolie custody, saying it was done due to an administrative error.

Disqualified judge

In May, Pitt was tentatively given joint custody of their five underage children.

However, Jolie sought the disqualification of the judge's ruling, saying he had a personal interest in the matter as he had officiated their wedding in 2014.

An appeals court approved Jolie’s request, and she was granted full custody of the kids.

In their court filings, Pitt’s team of lawyers accused Jolie of waiting three years to file for disqualification of the judge.

Pitt's team argued the judge was improperly disqualified.

Separation

Jolie and Pitt separated two years after walking down the aisle, with the Tomb Raider actress citing irreconcilable differences.

Since then, they have been tussling over custody of their children.

Divorce hampering career growth

In April, the 45-year-old said that their ongoing divorce is why she had taken a backseat from directing.

According to the mother of six, the family drama denied her time and concentration, making it difficult to commit to her directing aspiration.

“I love directing, but I had a change in my family situation that has not made it possible for me to direct for a few years,” the actress told Entertainment Weekly.

