CSSPS placement: How to do self-placement and check placement on the platform

CSSPS is an abbreviation for Computerized School Selection and Placement System. It is a computerized performance-based system that has supplanted Ghana's tedious manual method of selecting and placing qualified BECE students into the second stage of learning, which consists of technical/vocational institutions and senior high schools. Following the announcement of the BECE outcomes, all competent BECE candidates are to start checking their SHS placement through the CSSPS placement portal.

Life is a never-ending learning experience. A student will tell you that there is no more incredible feeling than finishing one stage of their education. And now it's time to find out what happened to the Junior High School students who took their examinations in 2022. Here is how to check CSSPS placement results.

How to do CSSPS self-placement

The CSSPS for 2022/2023 SHS school placement has been released by the Ghana Education Service (GES). All competent students have been assigned to one of their chosen schools. Nevertheless, qualified students who could not be paired with any of their preferred schools must self-placement to select from available schools.

Unlike the standard CSSPS school placement methodology, the self-placement procedure is not automated. In self-placement, you must choose your school from the readily accessible school slots. You can self-place yourself by following to the instructions below:

Visit CSSPS's official website. The "Check Placement Module" option will appear on the homepage. To continue, click on it. Enter the code from your e-Voucher on the updated page. Enter your index number and continue to the next step. You will then get a guide to a new page for the "Self-placement Module." This page will display a collection of schools based on your aggregate. You must select one school and the residential preference from the provided options, either day scholar or boarding. Finally, click to verify and print the CSSPS self-placement form.

How to get the CSSPS placement forms

You must complete the CSSPS placement check before receiving your CSSPS placement forms. Following that, you will begin collecting placement forms. Remember that you can only print the placement form after you have received your placement status.

CSSPS placement checker

CSSPS placement checker is an online platform that enables graduate students to verify their Senior High School placements. Following the release of the BECE results, graduates visit the forum to avoid being placed in wrong schools.

How do I check my CSSPS placement?

You can check your CSSPS placement in two ways; online or using your mobile phone through a text message. For you to check your CSSPS placement online, follow the steps below;

Go to the CSSPS placement checker website. Purchase the placement checker by choosing the buy voucher option and pay 5 GHC for the placement checker card via MTN mobile money. After purchasing the CSSPS placement checker, go to the CSSPS portal and select the check placement option. After that, enter your BECE index number and then your assessment year in the following sequence: If your index number is 3216549780 and your exam year is 2022, enter 321654978022. Then input the PIN and serial number from the e-voucher you bought. Press "Submit" to view your SHS school placement. Lastly, print your CSSPS school placement by clicking the print button.

However, the process has its challenges. You may need some help with this procedure. The most prevalent issue is when you submit your information, but the system does not acknowledge it.

When a message like "Sorry, the Index Number, Voucher Number/PIN Number does not exist" appears, please double-check and retype. You'll receive the placement form eventually. Use the same e-voucher again. Do not purchase another voucher because the problem is not with the coupon itself.

Are you experiencing challenges in printing your admission forms? Some of the reasons you might be experiencing these challenges may include the following:

A large number of people on the website : When many people check their results, it slows down. Therefore, you shouldn't panic but just be patient.

: When many people check their results, it slows down. Therefore, you shouldn't panic but just be patient. Withheld results: You might also experience challenges if your results are received later than others. If the results are withheld, you can get them later, so keep checking until you have them.

How to buy a CSSPS placement voucher

You can purchase your CSSPS place e-voucher using your mobile phone by following the below steps.

Dial the placement checker code *447*160# or *920*44# on your phone. Choose forms and e-vouchers Choose CSSPS Choose placement checker Continue by selecting option 1 Fill in your name Verify payment Input your mobile money PIN You will receive your CSSPS e-voucher code via SMS.

Alternatively, you can also purchase your e-voucher using mobile money (MOMO), as shown in the steps below;

Dial mobile money short code *170# Choose option 2: Momo pay and pay bill Then choose option 2: pay bill Choose option 5: general payment Input payment code: MONICLIQ Amount: 7 GHC Reference: SHS Then, input your MOMO secret code to verify your payment.

How to check school placement on the phone

If you cannot access a computer for any reason, you can obtain results using your mobile phone SMS service by following the steps below.

Method 1

Using your phone, send your 10-digit index number via text message to the short code 1060. If your index number is 1234567890, you will input it into your phone without any spaces and send it to the short code 1060.

Method 2

If your first attempt was not successful, you can try again. But this time, add the last two digits of the year of examination at the end of your index number. For example, if you took your exam in 2022, write the numbers as follows 123456789022 and send them to the short code 1060.

Why check JHS placement early?

It is best to check the BECE placement results as soon as possible. People will experience delays due to the considerable number of learners who took the exam; thus, many people will be attempting to obtain their results. It is best to be patient. However, if you believe you require additional assistance, the Ministry of Education will be happy to assist you.

The following are some of the major reasons why you should check your placements early:

You get to know early the school you have been posted to, and this will help you in early planning. Planning is essential because you may have been placed in a school far from your home, and you will now have to go early and give them your placement form as you get the requirements for joining the school.

What if the school you have been placed in differs from your liking or does not offer the course you want? This way you can start finding alternative options before it is too late.

What if you feel that they were unfair in the placement later on? Checking your BECE placement earlier will ensure that you are ready for whatever outcome and can sort those issues early.

CSSPS placement checker is a portal that allows graduate students to confirm their Senior High School placements. It is a computerized performance-based system that has replaced Ghana's time-consuming manual system of selecting and placing competent BECE students in the second stage of learning, which includes technical/vocational institutions and senior high schools.

