Inside Jessica Aldean's life and how she rebuilt after divorcing Jason Aldean

Country music fans might be familiar with superstar Jason Aldean and his captivating lifestyle. His music and persona have earned him numerous accolades and a devoted fan base worldwide. Beyond his career, Jason's personal life has intrigued many, particularly the controversy surrounding his first wife, Jessica Aldean. What became of her after their divorce?

Jessica Aldean became famous for her marriage to Jason Aldean. Their marriage, which lasted over a decade, garnered public attention due to Jason's notable work in country music and rising stardom. However, Jessica stepped out of the spotlight after their divorce in 2013, and fans have wanted to learn more about her journey.

Jessica Aldean's profile summary

Full name Jessica Ann Marlin (née Ussery) Gender Female Date of birth 18 October 1979 Age 45 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Georgia, USA Current residence Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 127 Weight in kilograms 57 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Husband Jake Marlin Children Two School Windsor Academy University Georgia Southern University

Jessica Aldean's biography

Jessica Ann Ussery was born on 18 October 1979 in Georgia, USA. How old is Jessica Aldean? She is 45 years old (as of 2024), and her zodiac sign is Libra.

Jessica attended Windsor Academy in Macon, Georgia, for her high school education. After high school, she pursued further education at Georgia Southern University, where she studied Business Administration.

Career

Jessica is reportedly self-employed, though her specific line of work is unknown to the public. IMDb lists her as an actress, but her only acting credits are in her ex-husband's music video Laughed Until We Cried (2007) and the TV special Jason Aldean: Wide Open (2009).

During her marriage to Jason Aldean, she worked as his financier and handled his businesses. Jason revealed this information during an interview with The Boot in January 2011.

She handles all the stuff I don't want to handle. I'm the guy who wants to play my music and meet my fans. She picks up the phone and makes the business call. When it comes to the music, she'll give me her opinion if I ask her, but that's about it. It works out pretty good.

What happened to Jason and Jessica Aldean?

Jason Aldean and Jessica Ussery ended their marriage in 2013 after 12 years together. Their relationship, which began in high school and resulted in marriage in 2001, came under strain in 2012 when photos surfaced of Jason kissing Brittany Kerr, a former American Idol contestant.

According to Today, Jason issued a public apology via his Facebook page, stating:

The truth is that I screwed up. I had too much to drink, let the party get out of hand and acted inappropriately at a bar. I left alone, caught the bus to our next show, and that's the end of the story.

Despite Jason's public apology and Jessica initially standing by him, the incident strained their relationship. In April 2013, Jason filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. They finalised their divorce later that year. On the divorce, Jason told People magazine in 2013:

This is a really tough time for my entire family. Jessica and I have been together since we were teenagers. We've been through a lot of ups and downs over the years as we grew up together as a couple.

He continued:

She will always be important to me because she is the mother of my children, and I know that we will both always make our daughters our number one priority.

The former couple moved on after the divorce, with Aldean marrying Brittany Kerr in 2015 and Jessica starting a new life with Jake Marlin.

Did Jason Aldean have kids with Jessica?

Jason Aldean and Jessica Ussery have two daughters together. Their first daughter, Keeley Ann Williams, was born on 14 February 2003, and their second daughter, Kendyl Alden Williams, was born on 20 August 2007.

Who is Jessica Aldean's new husband?

Jessica's new husband is Jake Marlin, an electric lineman and business owner with two children from a previous relationship. The couple got married on 17 October 2015 in Florida, USA.

FAQs

Who is Jason Aldean's ex-wife? Jason Aldean's ex-wife is Jessica Ussery. The former couple were married for 12 years, from August 2001 until April 2013. How old is Jason Aldean's first wife? She is 45 years old (in 2024). Jessica was born on 18 October 1979. What happened to Jason and Jessica Aldean? The couple divorced in 2013, citing irreconcilable differences. One year prior, in 2012, Jessica caught Jason getting cosy with former American Idol star Brittany Kerr at a bar. Is Jessica Aldean married? Yes, Jessica Ussery remarried in 2015​. Who is Jessica Ussery's husband? Jessica Ussery is married to Jake Marlin, an electric lineman and father of two. The couple reportedly runs a business together. What is Jessica Aldean's net worth? Jessica's net worth is unknown publicly. Where is Jessica Aldean now? Jessica Ussery lives a relatively private life with her husband, Jake Marlin, in Florida, USA. Does Jason Aldean have kids with Jessica? Yes, Jason Aldean and Jessica Ussery have two daughters, Keely Williams (born in 2003) and Kendyl Williams (born in 2007). Does Jessica Aldean have a clothing line? Jessica does not have a clothing line. However, Jason Aldean's current wife, Brittany Aldean, has a clothing brand.

Jessica Aldean is best known as the ex-wife of American country music star Jason Aldean. She played a significant role in managing the business aspects of Jason's early music career while raising their two daughters, Keeley and Kendyl. Despite the public interest in her personal life, Jessica has managed to transition into a successful life coach while maintaining a low profile.

