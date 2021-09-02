Nigerian monarchs, aside from commanding great influence and respect among people in the political class, are also wealthy to a fault.

This has seen them afford luxuries that only an exclusive list of persons can afford and this includes exotic rides.

One of the monarchs is said to have fashioned his after that of the Queen of England

Source: UGC

Rolls-Royce cars described as an everlasting expression of the exceptional is one of the exotic whips currently in high use by a few who boast of great wealth. YEN.com.gh spotlights 4 Nigerian monarchs who own this luxury car.

1. Oba Obateru Akinruntan

Oba Fredrick Obateru Akinruntan of Ugbo Kingdom, a town in Ilaje Local Government, Ondo State is a lover of exotic rides.

Carmart reports that he owns a 2012 edition Rolls-Royce that was fashioned like that of the one owned by the Queen of England.

This assertion can not be independently verified by YEN.com.gh at the time of making this report.

The Rolls-Royce 2012 edition costs $450,000 (GHc 2.7 million).

Aside from this costly whip, the 71-year-old has a fleet of other rides that include a Bentley Mulsanne (2014 model).

2. Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi

Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi, who at the ageof 34 became the youngest monarch in Lagos, is a proud owner of a Rolls-Royce.

Naija Auto reports that the 45-year-old owns a specially customized bulletproof Rolls-Royce Gushi.

The 21st Elegushi of the Ikate-Elegushi Kingdom is another great lover of exotic whips.

3. Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Enitan

Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, the 51st monarch of the Yoruba kingdom of Ile-Ife owns a 2011 model Rolls-Royce Phantom, Carmart reports.

Considered as one of the most influential monarchs in Nigeria at the moment, the Ooni also boasts of a car fleet that includes 2 Bentleys and a Mercedes Benz S550.

4. Obi of Onitsha

Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe CFR, the 21st Obi of Onitsha has a Rolls-Royce too.

The Obi, according to Carmart, rides a 2016 Rolls-Royce model.

The current Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria joins the list of monarchs who have a tasteful liking for exotic cars.

The sultan with a mind-boggling 500 Rolls-Royce

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported about the sultan that owns 500 Rolls-Royce cars.

The Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah, is one of the richest religious monarchs in the world. According to Insider, he was once worth $40 billion.

Some of his lavish lifestyles include reportedly racing Ferraris at midnight through Brunei’s capital, building a 1,788 room palace, and spending as much as $20,000 (GHc 121,000) to get a haircut.

It should be noted that he succeeded his father, Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddien, who had 10 children from several wives. Bolkiah's father abdicated the throne in 1967 and made him the king while he was at UK’s Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst.

