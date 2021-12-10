Nigerian singer Davido has got fans and his colleagues asking, 'God when', after he shared some photos on his Instagram page

The father of three has splashed millions of naira on another luxury car, a Lamborghini Aventador after he bought one over six months ago

Knowing that Nigerians will talk over his obsession for cars, the singer promised that the recent acquisition is the last one

With his recent purchase, there is no doubt that Davido is a lover of automobiles. The father of three recently flaunted a beautiful ash-coloured Lamborghini Aventador on his Instagram story.

According to Tunde Ednut, who is a friend of the singer, the new car cost a whopping GHC3.35 million ($550,000).

Davido buys a brand new Lamborghini as Christmas gift. Photos: @davido

Source: UGC

Meanwhile, Davido promised that he would not be getting another one anytime soon.

Davido also shared a video of himself sitting in the car while pressing his phone. The person recording the singer panned the car in a way that showed all the areas of the automobile.

Swipe left to see more photos and video:

Nigerians react

As expected, Nigerians had something to say.

grt_khali:

"God when? Congratulations OBO."

blackboyhuncho1:

"ANYTHING WEH CONCERN POVERTY I REJECT AM NOW !!!"

princessacoral:

"Heii God, am I a potato .. Congratulations Brother David."

iteegoigbo:

"Congratulations. Make I de manage my vintage 504 with chrome rim."

king_sama6ix:

"Make I see money buy chicken and rice,with cold Pepsi this Xmas na he be my problem,next year we go talk about car and house,una doh."

carlos_yayock_mallah:

"Congratulations OBO."

its_charitynk:

"Congratulations."

nyimanabs:

"Enjoy while u live it ur money."

robin.lloyd30:

"No pressure.... make i still dey manage my camry 2.4."

Davido's Rolls Royce finally lands in Lagos

Not knowing that the Lamborghini is on the way, it was earlier reported that Davido appears to be completely set for the festive season as he finally took delivery of his 2021 Rolls Royce.

The 30 BG musician had stirred massive reactions on social media after sharing pictures of the whip that cost him almost GHC3 million.

Davido bought the car from an automobile dealership in the US and disclosed plans to ship it all the way to Nigeria much later. The singer’s personal lawyer, Bobo Ajudua, shared a photo showing that the luxury automobile had arrived.

