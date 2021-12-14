Mahama Bawumia and Samira graced the Adae Kese festival by the Ashantis with great style

The duo displayed the rich and beautiful culture of the Ashantis in very ethereal Kente looks

The Akwasidae Festival is celebrated by the Ashanti people and chiefs in Ashanti Region on a Sunday, once every six weeks

The Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, the second lady of the land, H.E Samira Bawumia joined the Ashantis in great style and rich culture with their Kente fashion celebrating the final 'Adae Kese' of 2021.

The two on Sunday, December 12, 2021, joined Asantehene, His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to celebrate the final Akwasidae of 2021 which displayed the rich tradition and culture of the Ashanti's.

Bawumia and Samira looked entirely regal and exceptionally stunning in their fully patterned and colourful kente.

Bawumia,Samira,Otumfuo.souce:instagram/@sbawumia

Source: Instagram

Samira Bawumia did a merger of Kente and Green lace which best complemented themselves. She had her Kente 'Kaba' dominated by the green lace which matched with some patterns in the Kente Fabric. The style icon wrapped up her look with her signature headscarf and it was beautiful.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The Vice President on the other hand wrapped a very unique and catchy Kente Cloth around himself as seen commonly within the Akans. He matched it with very classy 'ahenema' slippers.

Samira Bawumia posted the photos on her Instagram page and captioned:

Congratulations to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and the people of Asanteman on the successful observance of this year's Adae Kese at the manhyiapalace

The Akwasidae Festival is celebrated by the Ashanti people and chiefs in Ashanti Region on a Sunday, once every six weeks.

Samira Bawumia Cooks And Feeds Entire Village Of Husband's Mother Ahead Of Funeral; Video Drops

Samira's gesture, YEN.com.gh understands, is part of the rites she has to perform ahead of the funeral rites on her mother-in-law, Hajia Mariama Bawumia. Hajia Mariama, aged 82, passed away in September and was buried in line with Islamic customs

According to Twinsdntbeg, the official photographers of Samira, Mamprusi tradition demands that Mrs Bawumia, as a daughter-in-law, should cook to feed the entire village of her mother-in-law.

Source: Yen