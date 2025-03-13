Thanks to his exceptional mix of technique, speed, and goal-scoring ability, there aren’t many defenders who can strike fear into Real Madrid and Brazil star Vinicius Jr.

However, even the 2025 Ballon d’Or contender—widely considered one of the world’s best wingers—has encountered a few defenders who have given him a tough time.

During his seven years at Real Madrid, Vinicius has faced some of the most formidable defenders in football, from Ruben Dias to Thiago Silva.

Yet, neither of them made his list of toughest opponents. According to SPORT in 2023, the 37-cap Brazilian international identified Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo as the “best defender” he has faced—a battle they’ve engaged in 12 times since their first encounter in the 2020/21 season.

Vinicius Jr. has praised Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo as the toughest defender he has ever faced, citing the Uruguayan’s sheer strength and defensive ability. According to The Sun, the Real Madrid star explained:

“The best defender I have ever faced is Araujo. He's very strong and very good. That's why he plays for Barca.”

Vinicius and Araujo have clashed numerous times, particularly in the high-stakes El Clásico, with their head-to-head record currently tied at six wins each. Since joining Barcelona in 2018 and breaking into the senior squad two years later, Araujo has become a cornerstone of the team, racking up over 150 appearances.

However, Araujo isn’t the only defender Vinicius has struggled against. Speaking to SPORTbible in 2022, he also highlighted England internationals Reece James and Kyle Walker as two of his toughest opponents.

“I've played against a lot of defenders, but the most difficult were Chelsea's [Reece] James and [Kyle] Walker of Manchester City.”

James has faced Vinicius four times, with the Chelsea captain coming out on top in three of those encounters. Despite his skill, the Real Madrid winger has yet to score against him. Meanwhile, Walker’s blistering pace has made him one of the most feared defenders in world football. The Man City star has faced Vinicius six times, winning half of those battles, and is widely regarded as one of the best right-backs in history.

