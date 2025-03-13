Kofi Adomah Nwanwani has showered praises on businessman Ibrahim Mahama for his efforts to get him to under eye surgery in Dubai

Accordimg to him, Mahama wanted to send his private jet to pick him up after musketry was fired into his eyes at the Kwafie Festival at Dormaa

The video of the renowned broadcaster speaking at a press briefing upon his return from Dubai has sparked reactions online

Renowned broadcaster Kofi Adomah Nwanwani has expressed gratitude to businessman Ibrahim Mahama for helping him to undergo surgery on his eyes.

Kofi Adomah recently travelled to Dubai for eye surgery, which had been necessitated by an accident he encountered at Dormaa Ahenkro.

Kofi Adomah injured at Dormaa festival

The Angel FM presenter, while covering activities at the Kwafie Festival in December 2024, was hit in the face by the musketry being fired on the grounds.

The incident resulted in Kofi Adomah going blind for some time. It turned out that his left eye had been severely affected and needed to be operated upon to restore it.

He was directed to travel to Dubai for the surgery, at which time he had expended a lot of resources trying to treat his ailment in Ghana.

Ibrahim Mahama comes to Kofi Adomah's aid

Speaking at a press briefing after returning from Dubai, Kofi Adomah indicated that Ibrahim Mahama came into the picture through his colleague, Nana Yaa Brefo.

He explained, Nana Yaa visited him and realising the mounting costs of his treatment, reached out to Ibrahim Mahama on his behalf.

The Engineers & Planners CEO called him through his wife, Miracle Adomah, and offered to foot some of the bills.

According to him, the businessman expressed his readiness to let his private jet fly to Dormaa to pick him up to receive treatment, telling him that his private jet, a Bombadier 604 which he has been using for over 10 years and even appeared in the New York Times, was not for luxury but for situations like his.

He added that Ibrahim Mahama refused to see receipts and hospital bills as he was only interested in getting an account number to transfer money for Kofi Adomah's treatment.

"Nana Yaa Brefo saw the situation and decided to make some calls, including one to Ibrahim Mahaam. When he [Ibrahim] heard it was me, he agreed to help. He called my number and spoke to my wife. He wondered why we did not reach out to him immediately after the incident happened, adding that he would sent his private jet to come for me," Adomah stated.

Ghanaians react to Kofi Adomah's press briefing

After listening to Kofi Adomah's story and his narration about how Ibrahim Mahama swiftly released money for his surgery, many Ghanaians have empathised with Adomah over his unfortunate fate and praised Mahama for his benevolence. YEN.com.gh gathered some of the reactions below.

richmanswife1 said:

"This is exactly what Pastor Elvis said on Alpha hour” you think you have people around you , you have contacts,but when you find yourself in a situation is then you’ll realize you have no one except God” May God heal you Kofi for your good heart,God bless your wife and Ibrahim Mahama."

richforevergh was already rooting for Ibrahim to become president:

"AFTER HIS EXCELLENCY MAHAMA’S 8 YEARS WE WILL HOLD IBRAHIM’S HAND AND SIT HIM ON GHANA’S PRESIDENTIAL THRONE ❤️."

pretty_posh11 talked of the unpredictable nature of life:

"Life can never be predicted 😭😭😭😭I pray for healing mercies on his behalf 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏."

millyblinksmilly asked for blessings fro Ibrahim:

"Ibrahim Mahama, God bless you, sir. May he give you good health in all you do."

detouch_byferlyn had goosebumps after hearing Adomah's story:

"This man’s matter di3 🤦🤦🤦🤦🤦 today you are here tomorrow you have lost it all charley charley, I have got goosebumps all over."

Kofi Adomah thanks his wife for support

Meanwhile, Kofi Adomah got many people emotional at the press conference after he mentioned his wife for praise.

Apart from the likes of Ibrahim Mahama, the embattled journalist stated that his wife Miracle Adomah has been there for him, detailing how supportive she had been since the incident happened.

Many Ghanaians who saw the video were devastated as they prayed for his speedy recovery and more strength for his wife for her to take care of him.

