A popular media personality, Kwame Oboadie, has cautioned Ghanaians abroad against wasting their time building huge mansions back home

Instead of wasting precious years building mansions, he advised them to rather focus on building simple houses

Oboadie's advice seemed to have resonated well with his followers as they thronged the comments section to share their views

Radio and TV personality Kwame Oboadie has spoken out against spending years constructing large houses back home in Ghana.

According to him, it is a waste of time and precious resources to acquire a huge mansion and only sleep in a small corner of several rooms in the building.

Kwame Oboadie, a media personality, cautions Ghanaian borgas against building big houses in Ghana.

Source: Instagram

Kwame Oboadie's advice comes on the back of an experience he had in the UK after relocating there recently.

He said the accommodation he secured in the UK gave him a rude awakening that one can only sleep in a small portion of a house, despite the struggles and sacrifices people make to build or acquire them.

Kwame Oboadie recently relocated to the United Kingdom.

Source: Instagram

Speaking in a TikTok video, Kwame Oboadie said folks in the UK do not bother themselves with constructing large houses, as is often the case in Ghana, adding that they are very good at making use of small spaces.

"If you look at your salary and realise that you can only build on a half plot, just do it. After all, you will only be sleeping in a small corner of the house. This advice especially goes to the borgas. You know you only need a small room in Ghana, don't put pressure on yourself to go and build a 23-bedroom house, which will take you several years to complete," he said

"Cut your coat according to your cloth. If it's a single room that you can afford, build it and live comfortably in it. Later, when you make more money, you can build another one. Ever since I moved here, I have realised that building a big compound house is not important," he cautioned.

Reactions to Kwame Oboadie's video

Netizens who chanced on Kwame Oboadie's video reacted, sharing their views in the comments section.

Below are a few of the reactions to the video:

@queen p said:

"Say it again ,my uncle took 25 years to build 15 bedroom house and passed away without sleeping there for a day."

@Sir Djan also said:

"I will build, if I die someone will take over, this is the reason poverty has never been broken in so many families, in fact I will build a 50 bedroom house, we live for others not for ourselves said."

@Gentle_Cosmos commented:

"There's a house in my home town and per my parents the borga started it around 1970 till now not yet complete."

Man advises against building in Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that a building enthusiast, Nii Comey, advised Ghanaians against building houses in the country while living abroad.

In a video, he said Ghanaian Borgas should invest in rental properties that bring them additional income instead of building where they were not living.

Many social media users who came across the video thronged the comment section to share their opinions.

