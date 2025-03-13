UEFA has finally addressed the controversy surrounding Julian Alvarez's disallowed penalty against Real Madrid

The Argentine saw his effort ruled out, albeit on controversial circumstances, for double touch after a VAR review

Meanwhile, the European governing body has hinted at possible rule changes following Alvarez's penalty incident

After a night filled with high-stakes drama, UEFA has finally spoken out on the contentious decision to overturn Julián Álvarez’s penalty during the tense shootout between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid.

The ruling, which saw VAR intervene to disallow the attempt for a double touch, has triggered a wave of debates among fans, analysts, and former players regarding the fairness of the current interpretation of the law.

Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez’s penalty was disallowed due to a marginal double touch. Photo by Eurasia Sport Images.

Alvarez's incident that sparked the controversy

The decisive moment unfolded during the Champions League Round of 16 clash in Madrid.

As Álvarez stepped up, he struck the ball cleanly, but a barely perceptible second contact with his plant foot led to VAR’s intervention.

According to Sky Sports, the goal was chalked off, leaving Atletico players and supporters stunned while their cross-city rivals went on to clinch a spot in the quarter-finals.

UEFA has cleared the air surrounding Julian Alvarez's penalty drama during Atletico Madrid's penalty shootout loss to Real Madrid. Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA.

UEFA breaks silence on Alvarez's penalty

In response to the uproar, Europe’s governing body issued an official statement, acknowledging Atletico Madrid’s request for clarification on the ruling.

"Atletico de Madrid enquired with UEFA over the incident, which led to the disallowance of the kick from the penalty mark taken by Julián Álvarez at the end of yesterday’s UEFA Champions League match against Real Madrid," the statement read on X.

UEFA reiterated that the decision was correct under the current regulations, explaining the technical reasoning behind the ruling.

"Although minimal, the player made contact with the ball using his standing foot before kicking it, as shown in the attached video clip. Under the current rule (Laws of the Game, Law 14.1), the VAR had to call the referee signalling that the goal should be disallowed."

A possible rule review?

The ruling has fuelled calls for a revision of Law 14.1, with many arguing that accidental double touches should not result in a disallowed goal.

As discussions around football’s ever-evolving regulations intensify, UEFA has hinted at potential talks with FIFA and IFAB to reassess the interpretation of the law.

"UEFA will enter discussions with FIFA and IFAB to determine whether the rule should be reviewed in cases where a double touch is clearly unintentional."

What’s next for football’s rulebook?

While a possible amendment could be on the horizon, the bigger question remains—will this spark meaningful change, or is it just another instance of football’s constant tinkering with the rulebook?

For now, the debate rages on, and clubs, players, and fans will be watching closely to see if UEFA’s words translate into action.

Courtois responds to critics over Alvarez's penalty

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh highlighted Thibaut Courtois' response to critics after Real Madrid’s controversial qualification to the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

The Belgian goalkeeper, who played a key role in their progression, addressed the intense debate surrounding their victory.

