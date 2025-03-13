Inaki Williams' younger brother, Nico, was on fire as Athletic Bilbao booked a spot in the next round of the Europa League

The 22-year-old scored twice to help Bilbao overturn a 2-1 deficit from the first leg to beat AS Roma on Thursday

Meanwhile, his elder brother, Iñaki, lasted 88 minutes of the match before being subbed off

Nico Williams delivered a match-winning performance to propel Athletic Bilbao into the next phase of the UEFA Europa League, helping his side to overturn a first-leg deficit with a dazzling display.

The Spanish-born winger netted twice, with Yuri Berchiche also on target, as the Basque outfit erased a 2-1 loss in Rome to claim a commanding victory on home soil.

Nico Williams inspires Bilbao to comeback win

Bilbao had initially drawn first blood at the Stadio Olimpico but eventually fell 2-1 to a resilient AS Roma side last Thursday.

Returning to San Mamés, they needed a forceful response against Claudio Ranieri’s men, who were eager to defend their slender advantage.

However, the visitors’ task became significantly tougher when Mats Hummels received a straight red card just 11 minutes into the contest for a reckless challenge.

Sensing an opportunity, Bilbao intensified their attacking efforts, with Nico Williams nearly breaking the deadlock in the 23rd minute—only for his strike to cannon off the right post.

Just as the first half was drawing to a close, the 22-year-old finally broke Roma’s resistance, reacting quickest to a rebound inside the box and slamming the ball home, as noted by the BBC.

His goal ignited San Mamés, giving the hosts the momentum they desperately needed.

After the interval, Athletic Club continued to press, and their persistence paid off. Alex Berenguer floated an inch-perfect corner kick into the area, where Yuri Berchiche rose highest to nod in Bilbao’s second goal.

With Roma struggling to find a response, Nico put the tie beyond doubt in the 82nd minute.

Showcasing his explosive pace and technical brilliance, he embarked on a mesmerising solo run before lifting a delicate chip over Mile Svilar, sealing a 3-0 triumph on the night and a 4-3 aggregate victory, per Flashscore.

Though Leandro Paredes managed to pull one back for the visitors via a stoppage-time penalty, it was little more than a consolation as Bilbao comfortably saw out the remaining minutes.

What’s next?

The Basque side now awaits the winner of the Rangers vs. Fenerbahce encounter in the next round.

For Nico Williams, the night marked a return to peak form after recovering from injury.

His latest brace takes his tally to three goals in his last two matches across all competitions.

From a Ghanaian perspective, his elder brother, Iñaki Williams, while unable to get on the scoresheet, delivered a solid performance before making way in the 88th minute.

Why Nico chose Spain over Ghana

In a previous report, YEN.com.gh highlighted that despite his Ghanaian roots, Nico Williams opted to represent Spain at the international level.

Unlike his older brother, Inaki Williams, who chose to play for Ghana, Nico followed the path of his Spanish teammates.

The Ghana Football Association made multiple efforts to recruit him, but he ultimately felt more connected to Spain, where he honed his skills.

