Seychelles is one of the several beautiful countries on the African continent. There are many things to know about the country that has become the perfect destination for many tourists.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Among the several things to note is that Seychelles is regarded as one of the smallest nations in the world. Worldometer revealed that it contributes 0% to the world’s population.

The country has wonderful sights. Photo source: EyesWideOpen, Yasuyoshi Chiba

Source: UGC

In this report, Legit.ng will be looking at five things you may not know about Seychelles.

1. Over 99,000 population

Worlddometer gathers that the current population of the African country is pegged at 99,080. It should be noted that this could, however, change as it is a live update.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

In 2020, the same platform reported that Seychelles had an estimated population figure of 98,347.

2. Its trade sector

According to Commonwealth, the international organisation helped the country with its World Trade Organisation reform and related disputes. Not only that, emerging trade issues with other countries were also resolved.

3. Many islands

Perhaps this is why tourists love the country so much. Seychelles is made up of more than 100 islands. The country shares boundaries with Kenya and Madagascar. The islands are grouped into two. One set is rocky and mountainous, while the other is described as very low-lying.

4. Five-year term for president

Unlike the Nigerian term of office, the president of Seychelles is elected to occupy office for five years through popular votes. They also have a single legislature house.

5. British colonized Seychelles

The country gained its independence from Britain in 1976 and straightaway became a republic. Its agricultural sector has been growing exponentially ever since.

Nigeria's population warning

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a former Nigerian president, Olusegun Obasanjo, warned that Nigeria’s population may soon become a problem if not managed properly.

It was gathered that Obasanjo gave the warning in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital on Sunday, June 27, during a discussion with students of some selected schools across the country.

He advised Nigerian leaders to prepare for and against population explosion to avoid challenges in the future. The elder statesman said Nigeria could become the third most populated country in the world by 2050 based on projections.

Source: Yen