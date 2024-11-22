Al-Nassr suffered their first defeat of the 2024/25 Saudi Pro League season after falling behind to Al Qadisiyah

Despite Cristiano Ronaldo's early strike, Qadisiyah fought back, scoring twice to seal a 2-1 victory on Friday

The defeat leaves Al-Nassr in third position, five points behind Al Ittihad and a further six adrift leaders Al Hilal

Cristiano Ronaldo’s seventh goal of the campaign proved insufficient as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang inspired Al-Qadisiyah to a memorable triumph over Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

Despite Ronaldo’s effort, strikes from Julian Quinones and Aubameyang ensured the home side suffered their first league defeat of the season.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was the hero as Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr stumbled to their first league loss. Photos by Yasser Bakhsh.

Source: Getty Images

Aubameyang leads Al Qadisiyah to victory

Fresh off a stunning bicycle kick for Portugal during the international break, Ronaldo entered the contest full of confidence.

His intent was evident early on, forcing a smart save from Koen Casteels in the Qadisiyah goal.

Al-Nassr’s attacking trio of Sadio Mané, Abdulrahman Ghareeb, and Angelo also came close to breaking the deadlock, but it was their talisman, CR7, who eventually struck first.

Ronaldo scores for Al-Nassr

The breakthrough came in the 32nd minute following a chaotic sequence inside the penalty area.

A mix-up between Casteels and Nacho Fernández gifted Ronaldo an opportunity, and the veteran forward capitalised to net his first open-play goal in eight matches.

Quiñones, Aubameyang neutralise Ronaldo

Rather than retreating, the visitors responded with determination.

Just five minutes later, Quinones found the equaliser, showcasing his sharp instincts to punish a lapse in the Al-Nassr defence.

The Mexican forward’s goal shifted momentum in favour of the visitors, who ended the first half on a high note.

Al-Qadisiyah carried that energy into the second period, with Quinones orchestrating another decisive moment.

Demonstrating impeccable vision and athleticism, he delivered a pinpoint cross to Aubameyang, who nodded in from close range to give his side the lead.

The Gabonese forward’s composure and movement proved decisive, leaving the Al-Nassr backline in disarray.

Desperate for an equaliser, the hosts pressed forward with intensity.

However, their defensive vulnerabilities were repeatedly exposed, with Qadisiyah threatening to extend their lead.

Only a combination of wayward finishing and last-ditch interventions prevented a more lopsided scoreline.

What lies ahead for Ronaldo and Al-Nassr?

According to ESPN, this setback leaves Al-Nassr trailing league leaders Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad, who have a game in hand.

Ronaldo and his teammates will now turn their attention to AFC Champions League action when they face Qatari club Al Gharafa on November 25.

Ronaldo opens up about playing with son

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo opened up about the prospect of playing alongside his son, Cristiano Jr., in professional football.

The topic arose during an interview with American YouTube sensation Mr Beast, who drew a comparison to NBA star LeBron James.

The Los Angeles Lakers legend has achieved the rare feat of sharing the court with his son, Bronny, this season.

Source: YEN.com.gh