King Promise has celebrated a new milestone after bagging 400 million career streams on streaming platform Spotify

The achievement was announced on X ( formerly Twitter), and King Promise quoted the account making the announcement and expressed excitement through emojis

Fans of the artiste thronged the comments section of the post to praise him and expressed their excitement at the new milestone

Ghanaian musician King Promise has hit a major milestone, surpassing 400 million streams on Spotify. His fans and followers have celebrated the achievement.

The announcement was made on X (formerly Twitter). King Promise shared the news with his followers, expressing his excitement through emojis.

Fans quickly reacted, flooding the comments section with praise and support. Many celebrated the milestone, commending his hard work and talent. They also highlighted his contribution to promoting Ghanaian music worldwide.

With popular tracks like ‘Slow Down,’ ‘Ginger,’ and ‘Terminator,’ King Promise has built a strong fanbase both in Ghana and internationally. The musician recently released a new album, 'True To Self', earlier this year. The success of the project has contributed to his significant streaming numbers on Spotify.

King Promise's streaming numbers impress many

Ibi_Efe said:

"400 again What is happening in 2024."

SouthsidePablo wrote:

"Keep shinning KING. 🤴🏽😭❤️🫶🏼" '

Wilson_725 reacted:

"It’s picking small by small , when it does finally dem all go bed 🛌."

yourmind_dey said:

"Say heat 🔥🔥🔥🔥The best is yet to come bro. Big love ❤🇬🇭❤."

sirbobby111 reacted:

"Next year we dey eye Grammys then BET ooo."

AkylahMusic wrote:

"Ew))) bo ni yei m)m) ogbei mli nakai 3 eiii Nii Bortey hmmm."

laga_mr reacted:

"Proper international Act no cap.🧢"

Why King promise doesn't do local shows

King Promise's success has given him access to more international shows, which has led him to do fewer local shows. In a report put together by YEN.com.gh, he explained the real reason why.

King Promise conveyed that his absence had nothing to do with money and that rural area promoters did not call him for gigs.

The musician encouraged promoters to contact him, stating that he would not hesitate to perform at these events.

