Sally Mann, in an interview, addressed the backlash she received for her recent remarks about Stonebwoy

She called the musician's fans 'gullible' and denied claims that she discredited the dancehall artist's successes

Sally Mann said she wanted to advocate for Stonebwoy to earn a push since Shatta Wale slammed the media

Ghanaian media personality Sally Frimpong Mann, popularly known as Sally Mann, addressed the backlash she received from fans over her recent remarks about dancehall musician Stonebwoy.

The controversial personality recently criticised the BHIM Nation leader for responding to his rival Shatta Wale's insults against him instead of focusing on his music career on her Showtym show on Adom TV.

Sally Mann also alleged that she and other key stakeholders in the Ghanaian entertainment industry once held a secret meeting to sideline Shatta Wale and devised an agenda to push Stonebwoy's brand beyond the country's shores.

The TV show host's remarks did not go well with some fans, who criticised her on social media.

Sally Mann addresses backlash from Stonebwoy remarks

In an interview on Hitz FM's 'Daybreak Hitz' show, Sally Mann called Stonebwoy's fans 'gullible' and denied claims that she discredited the BHIM Nation boss' success.

The media personality said that some critics took a portion of her 80-minute monologue and disseminated it on social media to create the impression that she was speaking against Stonebwoy.

She noted that she wanted to advocate for the Burninton Music Group label CEO to earn a well-deserved push from Ghanaians because of his great strides, as Shatta Wale had constantly disrespected the Ghanaian media recently.

Sally Mann said she did not understand why dancehall artiste Stonebwoy's fans would be angered by her remarks and misbehave.

She added that the fans would have understood her point if they had watched the entire video instead of short clips circulated on social media.

Sally Mann's remarks stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

@KelvinL11958275 commented:

"Imagine these lies. Please play the video for her to listen to herself first. She should go away with his tua tua. How many works of Stonebwoy have you shared?"

@GyeCashes said:

"People still Dey listen to this station ooooh we pass radio cos the nkwa&ia&em no adooorsu😂."

@Richardlevelz commented:

"I blame Hitz FM and the media houses for giving you the platform to exhibit your gyimi gyimi talks over there."

@malik_mohammed22 said:

"No one in your family can achieve what Stone had achieved, so keep on misbehaving yourself. Shameless woman."

@875_online_yard_ commented:

"Trying to put herself at the right spot with all these stunts. Go and replay your vid again and come back to apologize."

Sally Mann speaks on McBrown's TV role

YEN.com.gh also reported that Sally Mann shared her thoughts on Nana Ama McBrown's TV show hosting gig.

The media personality said she only recognised the Ghanaian star as an actress instead of a television presenter.

